WATCH: Horrifying Moment Mötley Crüe Star's Plane Smashes into Jet on Runway — With Band Vowing to Support Loved Ones of Pilot Killed In Collision

While the names of the victims have not been officially released by authorities, a since-deleted statement by Motley Crüe on social media claimed one of Neil's plane’s pilots was the person who died.

"... While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of the pilot who lost his life in the passengers who suffered injuries," the post read.

It concluded: "Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon."

Meanwhile, Jet Pros, the company that owns the plane that was crashed into, confirmed they had one crew member aboard at the time of the collision, and that he was “treated and released."

They added: “We are saddened to hear about the lives lost and injured …. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this terrible accident."