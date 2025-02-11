WATCH: Horrifying Moment Mötley Crüe Star's Plane Smashes into Jet on Runway — With Band Vowing to Support Loved Ones of Pilot Killed In Collision
A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe star Vince Neil was captured on camera crashing into another plane on the runway.
The devastating incident left one pilot dead and Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andreani, at the hospital with injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the shocking footage, taken at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, Neil's private jet is taxiing on the runway before it seems to hit something which causes the aircraft to skid along the airstrip.
The plane can be seen heading towards a stationary aircraft also on the runway before it collides.
According to officials, one person died in the crash, while Andreani and two other passengers were reportedly taken for medical treatment.
Neil is confirmed to not have been aboard the plane, however, he reacted to the crash through his representative Worrick Robinson Law on the band's X.
It read: "... For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers.”
The statement continued: "More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”
While the names of the victims have not been officially released by authorities, a since-deleted statement by Motley Crüe on social media claimed one of Neil's plane’s pilots was the person who died.
"... While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of the pilot who lost his life in the passengers who suffered injuries," the post read.
It concluded: "Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon."
Meanwhile, Jet Pros, the company that owns the plane that was crashed into, confirmed they had one crew member aboard at the time of the collision, and that he was “treated and released."
They added: “We are saddened to hear about the lives lost and injured …. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this terrible accident."
Neil has been the lead singer of Mötley Crüe since 1981, leaving once before reuniting with the band until their retirement in 2015. However, the group once again got together in 2018 and are currently active.
The 64-year-old has been open about his wild life, and once revealed why exactly he decided to walk away from his band – which also includes members Tommy Lee on drums, lead guitarist Mick Mars, and bassist Nikki Sixx.
He explained on the documentary, titled Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story: “We always took a little bit of a break after a tour because, you gotta remember, tours usually last about two years but you get used to it. It was like an athlete, you get home and you take maybe a month off and then you’re back in the studio.”
“For me, I hated being in the recording studio. I would sing something and they’d go ‘No no no, don’t sing it like that,’ What are you talking about? You know it was just like criticism.
“Finally, it was like, ‘Go f--- yourself!’ And I’d leave, you know, I don’t need criticism. When you’re singing, you need support…not criticism," he admitted at the time.