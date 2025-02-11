Village People Continue to Cash In on Massively Controversial Trump Link By Begging to Be Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — After We Revealed Band's 'Vegas Residency Plans'
The Village People are looking for a new place they can go – the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
RadarOnline.com can reveal President Donald Trump's favorite band is trying to ride its momentum into the Hall, along with other coveted honors.
After lighting up the crowd at the president's second inauguration, the cop, construction worker, native American, and all the rest want to put on a new hat as Hall of Fame inductees.
The band's own Facebook page made the plea, comparing the "YMCA" group's musical contributions to legends The Rolling Stones.
A post linked to a Far Out Magazine article: "For those who doubt Village People's broad influence on other artists: 'Rolling Stones song influenced by Village People.'
"Clearly the group has had a major influence on other artists thus satisfying the prerequisite for inclusion. You hear that, 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?' You hear that, 'Kennedy Center Honors?'"
However, not everyone was as supportive, addressing the likelihood of a Hall of Fame bid in a Reddit discussion.
One person wondered: "Is there a One Hit Wonder section?" While another noted: "There's a few hundred that deserves a space before them."
A third simply stated: "At this point, the HOF is so convoluted, why the f--- not?"
For now, however, the Village People will have to settle for a different kind of fan site recognition – a Las Vegas residency.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the band is in advanced talks with promoters in Sin City to bring their high-octane show to the desert resort town.
Even though the musicians are unlikely to command the $125million paid to British singer Adele for her stint in Vegas, the check will run into "several million" dollars.
A showbiz fixer told us: "America is in love with Trump and Trump loves Village People so they'd be a massive draw for folks in Las Vegas.
"We are not talking Adele or Celine Dion kind of money but certainly around $10million for a residency. They are a great fun act."
The Village People have already raked in big money from Trump using their hits at his MAGA rallies.
In 2020, the Republican started using the songs Macho Man and Y.M.C.A. at rallies, and while many fans, who felt the band's position as gay icons was at odds with Trump's view of the world, expected the Village People to block him from using the songs, it was announced the band would allow it.
When Trump started using the songs again in the 2024 election, the band's founding member Victor Willis, 73, defended the president's choice of songs.
Willis said: "Y.M.C.A. has benefited greatly from use by the President. For example, Y.M.C.A. was stuck at No. 2 on the Billboard chart prior to the President’s use.
"However, the song finally made it to No. 1 on a Billboard chart after over 45 years (and held on to No. 1 for two weeks) due to the President’s use.
"The financial benefits have been great as well as Y.M.C.A. is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use of the song. Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song."