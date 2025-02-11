Village People Continue to Cash In on Massively Controversial Trump Link By Begging to Be Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — After We Revealed Band's 'Vegas Residency Plans'

After lighting up the crowd at the president's second inauguration, the cop, construction worker, native American, and all the rest want to put on a new hat as Hall of Fame inductees.

The band's own Facebook page made the plea, comparing the "YMCA" group's musical contributions to legends The Rolling Stones.

A post linked to a Far Out Magazine article: "For those who doubt Village People's broad influence on other artists: 'Rolling Stones song influenced by Village People.'

"Clearly the group has had a major influence on other artists thus satisfying the prerequisite for inclusion. You hear that, 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?' You hear that, 'Kennedy Center Honors?'"

However, not everyone was as supportive, addressing the likelihood of a Hall of Fame bid in a Reddit discussion.

One person wondered: "Is there a One Hit Wonder section?" While another noted: "There's a few hundred that deserves a space before them."

A third simply stated: "At this point, the HOF is so convoluted, why the f--- not?"