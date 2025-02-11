Bonnie Blue FINALLY Answers 'Does Size Really Matter' Question — As She Opens Up About How Many Orgasms She Had During '1,057-Men' Sex Marathon
The answer to a question that has long vexed self-conscious men may finally be known – does size matter?
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the response comes from a true expert in her field: Bonnie Blue.
As RadarOnline.com reported, controversial OnlyFans star Blue claimed she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, purely for "educational purposes."
It turned out one of the biggest lessons learned had to do with the ultimate debate of size over substance.
According to Blue, and much to the assumed happiness of men around the world, size does NOT matter. However, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, did tell the U.S. Sun size does affect what she can and cannot do with her conquests.
She explained: "If you do have a really small penis, there's some positions I won't be doing because it's too hard."
In true Goldilocks fashion, she also noted bigger isn't necessarily better either: "If it is like the size of a forearm, that is not my favorite."
But regardless of your personal size, Blue, 25, said there are ways for men to make sure their experience is just right: "You should never be ashamed or embarrassed. If you have a smaller penis there's multiple other ways you can pleasure a woman."
Blue spoke candidly about her record-setting experience – which has led to her being banned from entering Australia after she announced plans to film a similar stunt there with underage men.
She broke down her process and mindset in order to complete the task, noting she only had about 40 seconds with each man, and adding: "So I probably orgasmed in the world record about four times. That's because my time with each person was quite short and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."
Blue continued: "But also, it wasn't just about me. I was so focused on pleasuring them. It was more focused on that.
"Obviously I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably orgasmed about four times throughout those 12 hours. It's not like it affected my ability to orgasm whatsoever.
"All I did was a long, long stint of exercise, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
"If anything, it just taught me more about my body and more about men because I saw so many different shape and sized penises."
While Blue has reveled in the taboo experience and appears to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, she's been accused of lying about the record.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a TikTok user called out Blue and alleged she's "lying" about her sex-a-thon after crunching the numbers.
TikTok user Samantha Cartwright told her followers the stunt didn't seem possible after she did the math.
In a video posted to her account, @JetSetGypsea, she said: "Proof Bonnie Blue is lying about the 1000 men. I have done the maths to prove it so you don't have to."
The video was sparked after Blue alleged she slept with over 1,000 me in less than a day, which Cartwright claimed equated to about 88 men per hour.
Cartwright added: "But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds. This is not factoring in any breaks at all, she would need loo breaks, she would need to hydrate, she is probably going to need a break, and probably a crying break as well.
"If it was meant to be believed that is 88 men per hour. There are other reasons beyond logistics that this can't be true. The burn, I don't need to say more."