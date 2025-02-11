Bonnie Blue FINALLY Answers 'Does Size Really Matter' Question — As She Opens Up About How Many Orgasms She Had During '1,057-Men' Sex Marathon

As RadarOnline.com reported, controversial OnlyFans star Blue claimed she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, purely for "educational purposes."

It turned out one of the biggest lessons learned had to do with the ultimate debate of size over substance.

According to Blue, and much to the assumed happiness of men around the world, size does NOT matter. However, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, did tell the U.S. Sun size does affect what she can and cannot do with her conquests.

She explained: "If you do have a really small penis, there's some positions I won't be doing because it's too hard."

In true Goldilocks fashion, she also noted bigger isn't necessarily better either: "If it is like the size of a forearm, that is not my favorite."

But regardless of your personal size, Blue, 25, said there are ways for men to make sure their experience is just right: "You should never be ashamed or embarrassed. If you have a smaller penis there's multiple other ways you can pleasure a woman."