Revealed: Reason Lady Gaga Has Gone Back to Her Wild Image and Shocking Stunts — After Years of Reinventing Herself as Oscar-Tipped Actress
Lady Gaga has been inspired to return to her pop roots and raunchy ways by her fiancé, sources claim.
RadarOnline.com can reveal businessman Michael Polansky, 41, is said to have urged the singer to kickstart her music career having focused on cracking Hollywood in recent years.
He's also thought to be the one who encouraged her to slip back into her headlining-grabbing attire, such as the latex and lace outfit she wore in the video for new hit single Abracadabra.
Gaga, 38, said: "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record.
"He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"
Polansky, who has a writing credit on Gaga's 2024 single Disease and started dating he singer in 2020, says seeing her perform some of her classic hits on the road made him push for her to get back in the studio.
He said: "On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her.
"I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy."
In her Abracadabra music video, Gaga wears a red latex cape held together with real nails, a matching spiked latex hat and long black latex fetish gloves, complete with devilish fingernails by fashion house Balenciaga.
She is also seen channelling her inner Marie Antoinette – Queen of France in the late 1700s – in a dramatic lace cape upcycled from a white wedding dre
While other pop stars are hell-bent on being "conventionally sexy", Gaga is once again opting for art over traditional sex appeal.
At the Grammys earlier this month, she looked characteristically eccentric in a long black wig, gothic gown and stilettos as she and Bruno Mars picked up the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their duet Die With A Smile.
Gaga's decision to recreate her outlandish image comes 15 years after she shocked the world by wearing a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, claimed the look was a statement about equality and fighting for what you believe in.
But the release of her fifth album Joanne in 2016 saw a change in the singer's outlandish style, as she adopted ripped denim shorts and cowboy hat in line with the album's country theme.
Then, when she was cast in a 2018 remake of Judy Garland classic A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper, her dress sense became even less offbeat.
Appearing more muted on the red carpet, she stepped out in conventional evening gowns, seemingly in an attempt to earn her place as a serious actor.
But fans have long loved the star's audacious and wild looks – and are delighted by the return of outrageous Gaga.
One wrote on X/Twitter: “She’s back! That new Abracadabra song is amazing. Reminds me of old Gaga.”
Another wrote: “This is how it was back in 2011 — she really came back for us.”
New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel has been brought in to work on Gaga’s new record and told how the singer was determined to be back at her best.
She said: It is cool that it reminds her fans of an era that was so iconic and groundbreaking for her. I think she looks the best she’s ever looked.
“She looks evolved. She got really fit for the video. She danced her ass off. She trained so hard.”
Goebel added of the star’s upcoming album: “I would say it’s bringing pop culture back to life.”