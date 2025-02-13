Revealed: Reason Lady Gaga Has Gone Back to Her Wild Image and Shocking Stunts — After Years of Reinventing Herself as Oscar-Tipped Actress

He's also thought to be the one who encouraged her to slip back into her headlining-grabbing attire, such as the latex and lace outfit she wore in the video for new hit single Abracadabra.

Gaga, 38, said: "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record.

"He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"

Polansky, who has a writing credit on Gaga's 2024 single Disease and started dating he singer in 2020, says seeing her perform some of her classic hits on the road made him push for her to get back in the ­studio.