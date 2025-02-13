Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Confesses He Felt 'Afraid' While She Was in Grip of Controversial Conservatorship — As He Tells How She Slapped Him With NDA

He explained: "I'm coming from a country where I dealt with this already. I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life.

"So I was like, 'Ok, this is weird but, wait a minute, this is America. Something doesn't make sense.'"

After the phone call with the unnamed member of Spears' team, Asghari said he didn't run to tell the singer right away.

He said: "Not necessarily. I really tried to understand it. I tried to understand why (the conservatorship) was ever in place to begin with."

Asghari appeared to suggest he had little power in changing the situation as the singer's boyfriend.

He added: "You really don't have much to say especially if you're just a boyfriend or someone that's just there (in her life.)"