Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Confesses He Felt 'Afraid' While She Was in Grip of Controversial Conservatorship — As He Tells How She Slapped Him With NDA
Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence over his relationship with the pop superstar, admitting he felt "afraid" during her controversial conservatorship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor opened about Spears in a rare interview, in which he also told of being slapped with an NDA by the star.
Asghari, 30, met the Toxic singer, 43, on the set her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and married in 2022 after six years of dating.
However, Asghari shocked fans – and Spears herself – by filing for divorce 14 months later.
During the latter stages of their relationship, Spears' conservatorship was terminated, in November 2021, after 12 years, ending her father Jamie's control over her estate and finances.
Asghari said he learned of Spears unique legal situation right when they started dating in 2016 – but not from the pop star herself.
He said: "That was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning (of his relationship with Spears).
When asked if Spears "explained it" to him, Asghari said it was someone on the singer's team who made him aware.
He recalled: "She didn't explain. Somebody called me and said, 'Oh, just so you know, this is this and make sure you're obeying by our rules' and stuff like that."
Asghari, who immigrated to the United States from Iran at age 12, said he initially feared Spears was being "suppressed" and "controlled."
He explained: "I'm coming from a country where I dealt with this already. I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life.
"So I was like, 'Ok, this is weird but, wait a minute, this is America. Something doesn't make sense.'"
After the phone call with the unnamed member of Spears' team, Asghari said he didn't run to tell the singer right away.
He said: "Not necessarily. I really tried to understand it. I tried to understand why (the conservatorship) was ever in place to begin with."
Asghari appeared to suggest he had little power in changing the situation as the singer's boyfriend.
He added: "You really don't have much to say especially if you're just a boyfriend or someone that's just there (in her life.)"
He also admitted he was "afraid" of losing Spears if he tried to rock the boat.
"I was afraid they were gonna maybe make me not see her and things like that," he added.
Instead, Asghari tried his best to be a support system for Spears, saying: "You have to be gentle and provide support as much as you can."
Asked if he faced "threats" from Spears; estate if he didn't "follow the rules and regulations" put in place for the star, Asghari seemed to avoid the question and, instead, used it to shutdown rampant speculation that he'd been slapped with a "gag order".
He went on: "What I do have is an upbringing with a lot of respect and what I do have is morals
"I don't like talking about it. I get it, there was a lot of fans and there's a lot of questions. It's almost weird if you don't talk about it, you know what I mean?"