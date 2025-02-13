Devastated Daughter of Marine Veteran Pilot, 78, Killed in Mötley Crüe Jet Crash Tells How He 'Saved Vince Neil's Girlfriend from Death in His Final Moments'

Joie Vitosky, a Marine vet, lost his life after the jet he was handling crashed into a stationary plane on the runway at Scottsdale Airport, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pilot of Mötley Crüe 's private jet who was killed in a crash on Monday saved lead singer Vince Neil's girlfriend, according to his daughter.

Joie Vitosky died when the jet he was piloting crashed into another plane.

Following his death, Vitosky's daughter Jana Schertzer spoke about how she believes lives were saved that day all thanks to her father.

She told The Arizona Republic one day after Vitosky's passing: "I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive – it's because of how he handled it yesterday."

"It's a lot of stuff that can happen on a private plane. A lot of rich people, but he had a lot of people who needed something immediate," she added.