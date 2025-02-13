Blake Lively WIPED From Social Media By 'It Ends With Us' Writer Colleen Hoover As Actress' Battle With Justin Baldoni Keeps Exploding Ahead of Court Face-Off

As Hoover distances herself from her own project, the emotional toll of the "he said, she said" sexual harassment accusations have clearly affected those involved, leading a judge to order lawyers on both sides to keep their client's bickering out of the public eye.

If not, the judge in the case has threatened to move the trial up in date, instead of waiting until March of next year to settle it.

Lawyers for both sides finally met for the first time in court last week, where United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Liman warned each not to engage in a public relations war outside the courthouse.

Judge Liman also cautioned against continuing to release statements or opinions that could taint a prospective jury pool.

Lively, 37, has accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of their film. Baldoni countered with defamation lawsuits against her and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400million dollars.