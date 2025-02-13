Blake Lively WIPED From Social Media By 'It Ends With Us' Writer Colleen Hoover As Actress' Battle With Justin Baldoni Keeps Exploding Ahead of Court Face-Off
It's the end for It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover's relationship with Blake Lively, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The writer has scrubbed any hint of a connection to the actress off of her Instagram page, erasing personal photos of the two in happier times – before the sexual harassment war exploded between Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni.
Amid the explosive and ongoing dueling lawsuits, Hoover announced she was taking a step back from social media, and shut down her Instagram account late last month.
On Wednesday, she resurrected it, albeit with some glaring changes. Gone were any photographs or references to the bickering co-stars. Snaps from their big summer movie publicity blitz simply vanished, as Hoover appears to be trying to move past the book-based battle.
The first reference to the film of any kind comes after scrolling all the way back to July 7, 2023, when Hoover, 45, shared a trade headline about the movie getting a release date.
As Hoover distances herself from her own project, the emotional toll of the "he said, she said" sexual harassment accusations have clearly affected those involved, leading a judge to order lawyers on both sides to keep their client's bickering out of the public eye.
If not, the judge in the case has threatened to move the trial up in date, instead of waiting until March of next year to settle it.
Lawyers for both sides finally met for the first time in court last week, where United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Liman warned each not to engage in a public relations war outside the courthouse.
Judge Liman also cautioned against continuing to release statements or opinions that could taint a prospective jury pool.
Lively, 37, has accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of their film. Baldoni countered with defamation lawsuits against her and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400million dollars.
The former Gossip Girl star and her Green Lantern husband had already asked for a protective order that would stop Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, from talking or sharing potential evidence with the media.
A letter from Lively's side to the judge argued: "As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct."
The note further alleges that Freedman’s statements have been "deliberately aimed at undermining the 'character, credibility, (and) reputation' of numerous relevant parties."
But friends close to the embattled actor say that's "grossly unfair" and a cruel double standard, arguing all that Freedman is doing is defending his client from Lively’s "takedown campaign."
Since coming on as Baldoni's attorney, Freedman has been highly visible on television interviews and podcasts, issued inflammatory statements, and leaked information to the press."
For instance, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Freedman released unseen footage of the dance scene in which Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment.
In the midst of the co-stars' ongoing legal battle, Baldoni's team unleashed almost 10 minutes of raw footage – which included a seductive slow-dancing scene between the two.
In her lawsuit, Lively cited this exact moment, accusing Baldoni of making indecent comments about the scent she was wearing and kissing her neck.
With both stars mic'd up, the footage showed no inappropriate behavior on Baldoni's end, leaving his team to insist the video entirely debunked her sexual harassment allegations.
Lively claimed Baldoni moved his lips down her neck and told her "it smells so good," which was debunked at the seven-minute mark.
Their conversation at that point clarified Baldoni's comment about Lively smelling good was in response to her mentioning her spray tan during the romantic dance scene.
Baldoni teased about his beard rubbing off on Lively, and she countered by saying she was likely getting spray tan on him.
He then joked, "It smells good," and they both laughed, with Lively clarifying that the scent was most likely from her body makeup.
In Lively's complaint, she claimed: "None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound."