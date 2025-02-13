EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz Brutally Slammed By His Mom-in-Law — 'He's Still Married, Mooches off Welfare and Is DENYING His Ex-Wife Access to Their Kids'

Paul Soliz's mother-in-law Sandra Smith is battling for custody rights as the ex-con lives the high life with Britney Spears. RadarOnline.com can reveal a "still married" Soliz is facing explosive accusations of collecting welfare and hiding three of the kids he shares with Smith's daughter, Nicole Mancilla.

Smith alleged Paul Soliz is still mooching off welfare while living in luxury with the 90s pop icon.

While appearing on The Drew Lane Show, Smith claimed 38-year-old Soliz only has custody of three of the five children he shares with his ex-wife Mancilla as a way to "avoid paying child support." Soliz has care of Trystan, 10, Dylan, 8, and Nicholas "Sonny," 6 – and Smith and her daughter are fighting to have them returned.

Soliz's ex, Nicole Mancilla, and her mother are fighting to regain custody of three of the children Mancilla shares with Soliz.

The former felon has been in a bitter legal war with his ex mother-in-law for months, with Soliz filing a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against her on September 12, 2024. She has now hit back with shocking new allegations, claiming Soliz only sought custody of his three boys in order to dodge child support payments. Smith, who has been taking care of her daughter's two other kids, said they are desperate to get the other three little ones returned to them.

When asked if her daughter has visitation with the kids, Smith revealed Mancilla has 50/50 custody – but Soliz prevents her from contacting them. Smith claimed four months ago, Soliz "left" with the three youngsters and never returned them – asserting they haven't seen or spoke to their mother since that day.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mancilla's mom further alleged her daughter is still married to Soliz and they have the marriage certificate from Vegas "in their hands." Reports show Mancilla filed for divorce from Spears' ex-housekeeper-turned-boyfriend in California's Superior Court in October, ending their eight-year marriage.

While discussing Soliz's new relationship with Spears, Smith claimed he is no longer working for the pop star after previously being hired to do maintenance and housekeeping at her Thousand Oaks mansion. The show's host then brought up reports saying Soliz accepted a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from Spears as a gift, which was revealed after photos showed the couple on a family outing with Soliz's youngsters.

Smith scoffed, claiming Soliz is still sponging off welfare checks – despite living with the wealthy pop icon. Last week, a source alleged the ex-felon had also moved into Spears' mansion with his kids.

They further stated: "They're forever playing and have brought life and laughter into her home, where it was so very much needed. Her house is filled with love now." However, Smith had a different point of view – saying said the singer "shouldn't be near those kids."

Spears reportedly bought Soliz, her former housekeeper, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

She begged: "Return them to the mother… they should return them to my daughter." Smith said she's been attempting to set a court date to regain custody of the three kids, but her attorney has been unable to deliver Soliz papers due to Spears living in a gated community.

Speaking on Soliz's character, Smith declared: "They don’t know Paul as we do. No one knows… he puts out that he's a good person. "Keep in mind, he's on probation too. So obviously he’s done something wrong to be like that. "Not a good person."

Soliz's criminal record allegedly includes charges of child endangerment, driving without a license, and felony firearm possession, among multiple misdemeanors. Delving into their legal drama, Smith explained how Soliz previously took her to court for keeping his and Mancilla's two-year-old daughter, Violet. But Smith claimed there was no paperwork stating her daughter and Soliz share 50/50 custody of Violet.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Soliz had filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Smith on September 12, 2024. Soliz alleged his ex mother-in-law yelled through the door, calling Violet "her daughter’s baby," while Violet screamed inside.

The pop star has reportedly been dating Soliz on and off since splitting from Sam Asghari in 2023.

He claimed to have called the police but left to avoid escalating the situation, expressing concern about Smith's threats to have him arrested. Documents show Soliz is now requesting a court order to have Smith stay at least 100 yards away from him.