Now Blake Lively Files Legal Demand to Trawl Justin Baldoni's Phone as Their $400M 'Harassment' Battle Goes Nuclear

In the latest update in the ongoing legal battle between the leading stars of the film, Lively's legal team has issued subpoenas to crisis PR firm consultant Jed Wallace, as well as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and other multiple entities.

Lively previoulsy accused Baldoni of orchastrating an alleged smear campaign against her, so her legal team is looking to possibly uncover further evidence of this.

Lively’s attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson said in a statement: "Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.

"We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. [Bryan] Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court."