Blake Lively

Now Blake Lively Files Legal Demand to Trawl Justin Baldoni's Phone as Their $400M 'Harassment' Battle Goes Nuclear

Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

The leading stars have been battling for weeks now.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Blake Lively has filed a legal demand to trawl Justin Baldoni's phone as their $400million battle has gone nuclear.

RadarOnline.com can report the former It Ends With Us co-stars have been feuding since the Gossip Girl alum accused the director of "sexual harassment" while filming their blockbuster movie.

justin baldoni reveals brutal impact million blake lively harassment
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In the latest update in the ongoing legal battle between the leading stars of the film, Lively's legal team has issued subpoenas to crisis PR firm consultant Jed Wallace, as well as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and other multiple entities.

Lively previoulsy accused Baldoni of orchastrating an alleged smear campaign against her, so her legal team is looking to possibly uncover further evidence of this.

Lively’s attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson said in a statement: "Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.

"We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. [Bryan] Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court."

Lively spokesperson continued: "Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Ms. Lively.

"Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated.

"Internet records will show the involvement of different persons who might be playing key roles in digital retaliation."

justin baldoni reveals brutal impact million blake lively harassment
Source: MEGA

Baldoni released texts from Lively in his lawsuit to support his claims.

Baldoni's lawyerm Bryan Freedman, told People magazine in a statement: "They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter.

"This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none."

As previously reported, Lively accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" in her lawsuit.

Baldoni denied Lively's accusations and filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages for their article about her allegations – titled, 'We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

blake lively harassment suit against justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Baldoni sued the NYT, as well as Lively and Reynolds.

In the bombshell lawsuit from late 2024, Lively also claimed Baldoni worked to destroy her reputation with a team including his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis PR Melissa Nathan.

The lawsuit revealed text messages between Abel, Baldoni, and crisis expert Nathan, allegedly showing discussions about "burying" and "destroying" the actress during promotion of the film.

After filing a lawsuit against The New York Times, Baldoni also sued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In January, the actor filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400 million.

