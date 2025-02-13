Kanye West Astonishingly Makes COMEBACK on X — But 'Nazi' Rapper's New Account is Slapped With 'Sensitive Content' Warning After Posting Jew-Hating Drivel

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper, 47, made his return on Thursday, as his profile suddenly reappeared on the platform — and his name began trending shortly afterwards.

Kanye West has made a comeback to X — just three days after his account was deactivated.

However, his page now also appears with a "sensitive content" warning for any users without an X account trying to view his account.

It is not known when the warning was added.

The message reads: "Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"

All West's offensive posts from his recent three-day rant – which sparked his removal from the social media platform – have vanished from his main feed, but one post referencing "Nazis" remained in the replies section, as of Thursday morning.