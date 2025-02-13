Kanye West Astonishingly Makes COMEBACK on X — But 'Nazi' Rapper's New Account is Slapped With 'Sensitive Content' Warning After Posting Jew-Hating Drivel
Kanye West has made a comeback to X — just three days after his account was deactivated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper, 47, made his return on Thursday, as his profile suddenly reappeared on the platform — and his name began trending shortly afterwards.
However, his page now also appears with a "sensitive content" warning for any users without an X account trying to view his account.
It is not known when the warning was added.
The message reads: "Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"
All West's offensive posts from his recent three-day rant – which sparked his removal from the social media platform – have vanished from his main feed, but one post referencing "Nazis" remained in the replies section, as of Thursday morning.
The remaining post from February 10 reads: "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up."
It's not known whether West has removed the posts himself or whether they have been taken down by X.
As of Thursday morning, West had not yet posted any new content since his account was reactivated.
his profile was deactivated on Monday after a shocking three-day tirade of anti-Semitic, misogynistic and racist comments on the platform.
The rapper, now known as Ye, thanked Elon Musk – the owner of X – for "allowing me to vent" before his account disappeared from the platform.
Though it is not known if X or West was behind the deactivation, its owner Elon Musk later told the public they "won't be seeing" the star's account anymore.
Breaking his silence on the scandal, Musk confirmed: "Given what (Kanye) has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW (not safe for work). You should not be seeing that anymore."
In West's final X message on Sunday night before he was booted off the platform, he said: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.
"It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.
"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
West sparked outrage with his shocking three-day racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and sexist tweets, which included one begging President Trump to free Sean 'Diddy' Combs from prison.
He was previously accused of anti-Semitism in 2022 after making a series of racist remarks, but later apologised, insisting it was not his "intention to hurt or demean" the Jewish community.
But he renewed his vile attack on the Jewish community last week, referring to himself as a Nazi, claiming he "loved Hitler," and insisting he will never "trust or work with Jewish people" again.
He also took aim Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, plus size-models and reiterated his outrageous 2018 claim: "SLAVERY IS A CHOICE".