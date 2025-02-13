EXCLUSIVE: How Madonna's Surprise Stand-Up Show TANKED – Until She Resorted to Blurting Out String of F-Bombs Amid Terror She'd Die on Stage

Aging Madonna shocked a comedy club audience by taking the stage with a set of foul-mouthed jokes – which RadarOnline.com can reveal only got laughs when she swore.

The 66-year-old Like a Virgin singer showed up on January 25 at L.A.'s Comedy Cellar with 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris in tow and funnygal pal Amy Schumer.

She then surprised the 150-member audience by climbing onstage and reeling off 30 minutes of supposed gags.