Madonna

EXCLUSIVE: How Madonna's Surprise Stand-Up Show TANKED – Until She Resorted to Blurting Out String of F-Bombs Amid Terror She'd Die on Stage

madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright
Source: MEGA

Madonna's stand-up show is said to have struggled until she used F-bombs, sources say.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Aging Madonna shocked a comedy club audience by taking the stage with a set of foul-mouthed jokes – which RadarOnline.com can reveal only got laughs when she swore.

The 66-year-old Like a Virgin singer showed up on January 25 at L.A.'s Comedy Cellar with 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris in tow and funnygal pal Amy Schumer.

She then surprised the 150-member audience by climbing onstage and reeling off 30 minutes of supposed gags.

madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer brought Madonna to the Comedy Cellar, where her jokes stunned the crowd.

"She was brought to the club by Amy," our source said. "She did a full 30-minute set. She did well enough, but the audience was so stunned it was Madonna that it took them the entire set to warm up to her.

"She didn't do as well as you'd think she would – she got laughs every time she dropped the F-bomb because just hearing Madonna curse is funny."

madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright
Source: MADONNA/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Akeem Morris joined the pop icon for her surprise stand-up set.

A source wondered whether Madonna, who split ten minutes after her pathetic performance, was turning to comedy after shoddy album sales.

madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright
Source: MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna's comedy debut 'flopped' – leaving some wondering if she's pivoting careers after poor album sales.

Madge also took a shot at President Donald Trump, joking because of his deportations of illegal immigrants, she's not going to have any staff left – which got "some laughs", insiders added – before saying the crowd was simply "so shocked she was there."

The Material Girl's 2019 album Madame X sold 85,000 copies, ranking No. 408 for the year, and her remix album Finally Enough Love sold 60,000 copies, ranking 187 for 2022.

