EXCLUSIVE: Peeved Prince Andrew 'Set to Do a Prince Harry' by Penning 'Poison Tell-All Memoir' — As 'Revenge' for Being Frozen Out of Royal Family And Threatened With Homelessness By Ruthless Older Brother King Charles
Royal recluse Prince Andrew is fuming over being iced out by Britain's royal family and their high society pals, and now the disgraced Duke of York is plotting to extract his revenge with a poison-pen memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse," an insider said. "He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information."
As previously reported, sources revealed Andrew's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein caused his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, to strip him of his royal duties and paycheck.
In February 2022, the playboy prince – once known as 'Randy Andy' – settled a scandalous sex abuse lawsuit brought against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for a reported $16million.
Prince Andrew, 64, denies 41-year-old Giuffre's claim that he had sex with her when she was just 17 after she was served up by accused sex trafficker Epstein. But that didn't save the duke's skin with the queen – or King Charles, who assumed the throne in September 2022.
As RadarOnline.com also reported, courtiers confided that Charles, 76, intent on booting his scandal-tarred brother from the palace-owned Royal Lodge in Windsor, has stripped him of his $1.29million annual allowance and shut down his seven-figure security detail.
What's more, sources said the cancer-stricken king is beside himself over Prince Andrew's recently exposed link to accused Communist Chinese spy Yang Tengbo. Yang has denied being a spook but was still banned from the U.K.
According to sources, Charles had already put his foot down – keeping Andrew from participating in such royal events as the family's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at Trooping the Color.
Now, sources say outcast Andrew was forced to forgo the family's Christmas festivities in Sandringham and instead moped around Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Meanwhile, their pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice and hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the royals for the holiday, and second-born Princess Eugenie celebrated with spouse Jack Brooksbank and her in-laws.
"Andrew's been approached countless times to do a tell-all, the insider added.
They went on: "He's now dropping hints that he might be convinced to speak out if only to defend himself and his wounded pride.
"He's rubbed shoulders with the cream of society, and if he wanted to go after them all he could.
"He swears that's not on the agenda – just yet. But what he does want to do is figure out who's got this vendetta against him and get some revenge."