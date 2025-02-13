EXCLUSIVE: Peeved Prince Andrew 'Set to Do a Prince Harry' by Penning 'Poison Tell-All Memoir' — As 'Revenge' for Being Frozen Out of Royal Family And Threatened With Homelessness By Ruthless Older Brother King Charles

Royal recluse Prince Andrew is fuming over being iced out by Britain's royal family and their high society pals, and now the disgraced Duke of York is plotting to extract his revenge with a poison-pen memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse," an insider said. "He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information."

As previously reported, sources revealed Andrew's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein caused his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, to strip him of his royal duties and paycheck.