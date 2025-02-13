EXCLUSIVE: Crooner War! Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck's 60-YEAR Feud Was 'All Down to Mystery Woman'
Brit singer Engelbert Humperdinck crudely hit on rival Tom Jones’ galpal, the woman claims, but adds it wasn't the cause of the men's 60-year feud that still rages today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author and TV host Charlotte Laws, 64, said she had a crush on Welshman Jones, now 84, since she was 9 years old and managed to meet the “Delilah” crooner when she was 17 and he 37 – later leading to a three-year romance, during which she claims his arch-rival Humperdinck, 88, tried to seduce her.
She'd gone to see Humperdinck at Las Vegas' MGM Hotel around 1980 and managed to meet him backstage, she recalled.
"He was patting the sofa for me to come and sit next to him," she said. "And so I sat next to him and we talked for a little bit, and then he tried to kiss me and I said, 'I have really strict morals.'
"And he said, 'Oh, I respect that very much which I didn't really believe. And then he just got up and... he dropped his pants."
The shocking incident was not the root of the feud between the singers, insisted Laws, 64.
Humperdinck, who denies he put the moves on her, refuses to reveal the cause of the bad blood, except to say: "It's nothing to do with women or the business, it was something else and... I don't think it's suitable to talk about."
Laws added: "Engelbert said he didn't make a pass at me. That's just not true... And I'm also not the cause of their dispute because that was ... at least a decade or two decades before I ever came into the picture.
"Tom never talked about Engelbert at all... and Engelbert was so passionately upset about Tom that you couldn't even mention the name."
She believes Humperdinck was jealous over Jones' career and Gordon Mills, who managed them both.