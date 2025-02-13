Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Jones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Crooner War! Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck's 60-YEAR Feud Was 'All Down to Mystery Woman'

tom jones engelbert humperdinck feud years woman
Source: MEGA

Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck's 60-year feud is said to have been fueled by a rivalry over a mysterious woman.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brit singer Engelbert Humperdinck crudely hit on rival Tom Jones’ galpal, the woman claims, but adds it wasn't the cause of the men's 60-year feud that still rages today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Author and TV host Charlotte Laws, 64, said she had a crush on Welshman Jones, now 84, since she was 9 years old and managed to meet the “Delilah” crooner when she was 17 and he 37 – later leading to a three-year romance, during which she claims his arch-rival Humperdinck, 88, tried to seduce her.

She'd gone to see Humperdinck at Las Vegas' MGM Hotel around 1980 and managed to meet him backstage, she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
tom jones engelbert humperdinck feud years woman
Source: THISISENGELBERTHUMPERDINCK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Charlotte Laws claims Humperdinck, left, made an unwanted advance on her.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was patting the sofa for me to come and sit next to him," she said. "And so I sat next to him and we talked for a little bit, and then he tried to kiss me and I said, 'I have really strict morals.'

"And he said, 'Oh, I respect that very much which I didn't really believe. And then he just got up and... he dropped his pants."

The shocking incident was not the root of the feud between the singers, insisted Laws, 64.

Humperdinck, who denies he put the moves on her, refuses to reveal the cause of the bad blood, except to say: "It's nothing to do with women or the business, it was something else and... I don't think it's suitable to talk about."

Article continues below advertisement
tom jones engelbert humperdinck feud years woman
Source: THISISENGELBERTHUMPERDINCK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jones' long-time feud with Humperdinck is said to have been over love.

Article continues below advertisement

Laws added: "Engelbert said he didn't make a pass at me. That's just not true... And I'm also not the cause of their dispute because that was ... at least a decade or two decades before I ever came into the picture.

"Tom never talked about Engelbert at all... and Engelbert was so passionately upset about Tom that you couldn't even mention the name."

She believes Humperdinck was jealous over Jones' career and Gordon Mills, who managed them both.

Article continues below advertisement
tom jones engelbert humperdinck feud years woman
Source: MEGA

Humperdinck allegedly resented Jones for getting more attention from Mills.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright

EXCLUSIVE: How Madonna's Surprise Stand-Up Show TANKED – Until She Resorted to Blurting Out String of F-Bombs Amid Terror She'd Die on Stage

prince andrew tell all memoir royal family fallout

EXCLUSIVE: Peeved Prince Andrew 'Set to Do a Prince Harry' by Penning 'Poison Tell-All Memoir' — As 'Revenge' for Being Frozen Out of Royal Family And Threatened With Homelessness By Ruthless Older Brother King Charles

"Engelbert was jealous and angry, and he felt like Tom was getting more attention. not only career-wise, but also from Gordon Mills," she said.

As for her affair with Jones, she calls him "the guy of my dreams" – adding: "It was very exciting. Tom is a total sweetheart."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.