EXCLUSIVE: Crooner War! Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck's 60-YEAR Feud Was 'All Down to Mystery Woman'

"He was patting the sofa for me to come and sit next to him," she said. "And so I sat next to him and we talked for a little bit, and then he tried to kiss me and I said, 'I have really strict morals.'

"And he said, 'Oh, I respect that very much which I didn't really believe. And then he just got up and... he dropped his pants."

The shocking incident was not the root of the feud between the singers, insisted Laws, 64.

Humperdinck, who denies he put the moves on her, refuses to reveal the cause of the bad blood, except to say: "It's nothing to do with women or the business, it was something else and... I don't think it's suitable to talk about."