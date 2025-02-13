EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Fresh Fears for Health as His 'Obsession' With Getting Famous Daughter Miley Back in His Life is 'Eating Him Alive'

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus is embroiled in a bitter family feud following the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer's shockingly shaky performance at President Donald Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball that triggered his concerned son Trace's public plea for him to seek help before the world loses him "too soon."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jealous dad has never gotten over how his talented daughter Miley, 32, rocketed past his modest success to find music superstardom after their years together on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray, 63, was beset by technical difficulties during the presidential party – but his aimless wandering and raspy rendition of Old Town Road has sparked serious fears among his family and fans.