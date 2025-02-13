EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Fresh Fears for Health as His 'Obsession' With Getting Famous Daughter Miley Back in His Life is 'Eating Him Alive'
Country star Billy Ray Cyrus is embroiled in a bitter family feud following the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer's shockingly shaky performance at President Donald Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball that triggered his concerned son Trace's public plea for him to seek help before the world loses him "too soon."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jealous dad has never gotten over how his talented daughter Miley, 32, rocketed past his modest success to find music superstardom after their years together on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.
Billy Ray, 63, was beset by technical difficulties during the presidential party – but his aimless wandering and raspy rendition of Old Town Road has sparked serious fears among his family and fans.
At one point during the disturbing display, the long-haired crooner asked: "Y'all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"
A stunned observer said: "It almost seemed like it was meant to be some kind of joke."
But Billy Ray's loved ones weren't laughing, and 35-year-old musician Trace posted a heartfelt message on social media, telling his adoptive dad: "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."
The recovering boozer, whose biological mom is Billy Ray's former wife, Tish, expressed a desire to help his father – even though they "haven't talked in a while."
But days later, Trace claimed his dad had threatened him with legal action for speaking his mind.
The alleged dust-up is said to be the latest battle in Billy Ray's war with his estranged family.
A source told RadarOnline.com pop provocateur Miley has refused any contact with her father for more than three years.
After Miley's mom, Tish, divorced Billy Ray in 2023, he wed 36-year-old songbird Firerose. But that marriage flamed out after just eight months – and was declared dunzo in August after a mudslinging divorce.
Meanwhile, Trace alleged Billy Ray has also cut daughters Brandi, 37, and Noah, 25, out of his life.
But son Braison, 30, remains on his dad's good side and insists that Billy Ray is "healthy and happy."
However, Trace seemed to suggest that his brother may be going through substance abuse issues like their father by saying: "Birds of a feather flock together."
And Firerose, who accused Billy Ray of drug use, chimed in: "What's being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship."
Now, a family friend said troubled Billy Ray's life hangs in the balance.
They warned: "It's eats at him no end that Miley's career has far outshone his own when he believes he is the one who made her a star to begin with."