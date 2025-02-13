EXCLUSIVE: Motown Icon Diana Ross FINALLY Makes Peace With Jackson Matriarch Katherine After Furious Feud Over Her Son Wacko's Three Children

Motown legend Diana Ross has at long last made peace with Katherine Jackson after feuding with the musical family matriarch over the three children tragic superstar Michael left behind following his death in 2009, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ross, 80, was a mentor to the Jackson 5 in their early days, and Michael grew so close to her he named her in his will as backup guardian for his children – Prince, Paris and Bigi – if his mother could not care for them.