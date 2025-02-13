EXCLUSIVE: Motown Icon Diana Ross FINALLY Makes Peace With Jackson Matriarch Katherine After Furious Feud Over Her Son Wacko's Three Children
Motown legend Diana Ross has at long last made peace with Katherine Jackson after feuding with the musical family matriarch over the three children tragic superstar Michael left behind following his death in 2009, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ross, 80, was a mentor to the Jackson 5 in their early days, and Michael grew so close to her he named her in his will as backup guardian for his children – Prince, Paris and Bigi – if his mother could not care for them.
The issue came to a head in 2012 when Katherine's grandson T.J. was named temporary guardian of the kids, and a court ordered the family to notify Ross of the change – leading to rumors the Love Child singer wanted to take over as caretaker.
A friend revealed Katherine, 94, had long feared Ross would make a play for the King of Pop's children.
"Michael looked at Diana as a mother figure, and that was threatening to Katherine," the pal said. "They were once very close, but Katherine grew distrustful of Diana and pretty much cut off contact."
But a source added Ross recently visited Katherine at her home in Calabasas, California, to clear the air and make peace.
"Diana hated to think of Katherine leaving this world, not knowing she never tried to undermine her authority," our source revealed.
They added: "She told Katherine she never intended to be an interloper and admires her greatly.
"It meant the world to Katherine. She doesn't want to go to her grave having any enemies."