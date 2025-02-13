Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Six Kids are 'Vetting Her Potential Lovers' – But Are 'Desperate' For Her To Find Love Again After Pain Over Brad Pitt Split

angelina jolie kids vetting lovers want her to find love
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's six kids are said to be 'vetting' her potential lovers.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Single mom Angelina Jolie hasn't given up on finding a new man, and now she's willing to let her kids, who are begging her to let love back into her life, play matchmaker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the 49-year-old Maleficent star has made it clear anyone she dates needs to get her kids' blessing.

"Being a mom comes first to her, so she's not going to give anyone a second look if her kids don't approve," our source said.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids vetting lovers want her to find love
Source: MEGA

Jolie's kids are eager for her to find love, insiders say.

Article continues below advertisement

But her six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – WANT her to find a man, so she'll have something else to focus on besides them, according to pals.

"Angelina's kids really want to see her move on. They've been pushing her to date for a while, and the older they get, the more anxious they are for her to meet someone because they feel a lot of responsibility for her," our source went on.

"They're busy with their own lives and getting busier by the day, and they all hate the idea of their mom sitting home alone. She says all the time they're the center of her world, so even though she never tries to hold them back, it's only natural they'd feel some guilt and worry about abandoning her."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids vetting lovers want her to find love
Source: MEGA

Maddox, Pax and the rest of the Jolie-Pitt crew 'insist any new man in their mom's life must meet their high standards.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Of course, they're all extremely protective of her, and that means anyone she dates has to live up to very high standards."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maria star Jolie is still suffering PTSD from her disastrous marriage to Brad Pitt, 61 – even though it hit the skids nearly a decade ago.

Since that 2016 split, she has reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with singer The Weeknd, 35, and an occasional rendezvous with her first ex-hubby, Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller, 52.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids vetting lovers want her to find love
Source: MEGA

Past heartbreak with Pitt still lingers for the actress, but insiders said The Weeknd and Lee Miller provided brief distractions.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kylie Jenner

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Hit With 'Fakefluencer' Accusation — As Damning Analysis Shows 'Only 24 Percent of Her Followers Are Real'

Split photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Reveals REAL Reasons Elon Musk has Become Trump's Lapdog — After Tesla Boss 'Secretly Branded President Con Artist and World Champion of Bulls------''

In recent months there's also been buzz that she's dating British rapper Akala, 41 – plus she was spotted flirting with funnyman Chris Rock, 60.

But according to our insider, her kids want to see her stop all the casual dalliances and settle down they're ready to set her up with eligible suitors.

The source said: "They're starting to mix in some very elite circles. so there's potential for them to play matchmaker for her, and she's promised to keep an open mind and give anyone they suggest a real chance."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.