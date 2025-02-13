EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Six Kids are 'Vetting Her Potential Lovers' – But Are 'Desperate' For Her To Find Love Again After Pain Over Brad Pitt Split
Single mom Angelina Jolie hasn't given up on finding a new man, and now she's willing to let her kids, who are begging her to let love back into her life, play matchmaker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the 49-year-old Maleficent star has made it clear anyone she dates needs to get her kids' blessing.
"Being a mom comes first to her, so she's not going to give anyone a second look if her kids don't approve," our source said.
But her six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – WANT her to find a man, so she'll have something else to focus on besides them, according to pals.
"Angelina's kids really want to see her move on. They've been pushing her to date for a while, and the older they get, the more anxious they are for her to meet someone because they feel a lot of responsibility for her," our source went on.
"They're busy with their own lives and getting busier by the day, and they all hate the idea of their mom sitting home alone. She says all the time they're the center of her world, so even though she never tries to hold them back, it's only natural they'd feel some guilt and worry about abandoning her."
"Of course, they're all extremely protective of her, and that means anyone she dates has to live up to very high standards."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maria star Jolie is still suffering PTSD from her disastrous marriage to Brad Pitt, 61 – even though it hit the skids nearly a decade ago.
Since that 2016 split, she has reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with singer The Weeknd, 35, and an occasional rendezvous with her first ex-hubby, Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller, 52.
In recent months there's also been buzz that she's dating British rapper Akala, 41 – plus she was spotted flirting with funnyman Chris Rock, 60.
But according to our insider, her kids want to see her stop all the casual dalliances and settle down they're ready to set her up with eligible suitors.
The source said: "They're starting to mix in some very elite circles. so there's potential for them to play matchmaker for her, and she's promised to keep an open mind and give anyone they suggest a real chance."