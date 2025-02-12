Britney Spears' Estranged Ex Sam Asghari Confirms he Was Slapped With Gagging Order As He Treads VERY Carefully Over Divorce Chat In Frank Podcast Interview: 'You Can't Take a Poop in Hollywood Without Signing an NDA!'
Sam Asghari was locked into a strict NDA throughout his seven-year love affair with Britney Spears.
The 30-year-old model shared what little he could about his "sucky" 2023 divorce from the pop icon, explaining the limited details were due to being hit with a "gag order," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Asghari, currently starring on Season 3 of Peacock's The Traitors, shed some light on his marriage to 43-year-old Spears while appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Viall Files podcast.
He opened up about having to sign a nondisclosure agreement during their relationship, joking: "You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA... That’s the true part of it."
Asghari continued: "When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks.
"I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don't.
"And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was."
He added: "I think what matters the most is the time that we spent together, the things that we’ve learned. And that was a big part of my life and her life as well."
Despite having moved on, the actor said he still wishes Spears the best – and while they no longer keep in touch, he would like to reconnect at some point.
Asghari also affirmed he's "always gonna have respect" for the pop star, especially after everything she's been through.
In June 2024, Page Six reported on the former personal trainer signing an NDA "years ago" that prevented him from discussing his marriage to the Princess of Pop.
While some outlets suggested Asghari was forbidden from saying anything negative or positive about Spears, a source revealed there was "not a complete ban."
The former couple met in October 2016 on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video, began dating shortly after, and got engaged in September 2021.
They married in June 2022, but Asghari filed for divorce a year later. They settled in May 2024 and were declared legally single in December.
Spears and Asghari had a prenup, which sources said was "not challenged."
While the Toxic hitmaker paid Asghari's rent for a few months after their breakup, the prenup largely protected the star's estate and left Asghari with little from the brief marriage.
Since her divorce, Spears has reportedly been dating her former housekeeper, Paul Soliz, despite concerns over his criminal record.
Asghari has gone public with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine – recently sharing intimate New Year's photos of the two on a tropical getaway.
However, some fans have pointed out Irvine's striking physical similarities to Spears – specifically with her long blonde hair.