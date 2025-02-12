Secrets of R&B Sensation Ne-Yo's Insane POLYAMOROUS Life Revealed — With Star Called 'Daddy' by THREE 'Wives'
Ne-Yo is all about his relationships these days as the singer is open about juggling three women at once.
The 45-year-old is currently dating multiple women – and his partners have no problem calling him "daddy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ne-Yo, who once provided the music landscape with numerous hits including Closer and Because of You, is dating an OnlyFans model named Bella – or "Daddy's Pretty Baby" on her social media pages.
However, that's not the only lady the entertainer's has by his side as he's also in a relationship with another OnlyFans model, Phoenix Feather. Ne-Yo is dating Arielle Hill as well to bring it to a total of three women.
The four lovers – who are not legally married – do not shy away from public, appearing together at numerous spots across the world including Dubai.
However, the group is not without its backlash as many critics have called out their unusual situation.
Previously, Phoenix hit back on Instagram and said: "Yes we're in the public eye and we know people are gonna voice their opinion, that's what's expected.
"But y'all need to understand over here it's a solid foundation we understand each other. We stand on 10 when it comes to each other a lot people will never understand that and that's cool just know it's US VS NOBODY."
Ne-Yo has also defended his polyamorous lifestyle, as he told TMZ in 2024: "Legalizing polygamy? I didn't know it was illegal. You should let people do whatever the hell they want to do. Can't see how it's hurting anybody.
"To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do in my personal life."
However, the Miss Independent hitmaker did make it clear that dating numerous women isn't as fun as some men may think.
"I don't recommend anything to anybody – what works for me might not work for you, or vice-versa," he warned.
Being in a relationship with multiple women at the same time wasn't always Ne-Yo's life – he was previously married to Crystal Renay from 2016 until their divorce was finalized in 2023.
The exes welcomed three kids while married.
Ne-Yo also has four more kids with ex-girlfriends Sade Bagnerise and Monyetta Shaw.
The music star enjoying the company of many women may have always been on his mind, however, as Renay once accused him of being unfaithful in their marriage.
She claimed on Instagram: "Eight years. Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women...
"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."
Ne-Yo's drama with women since then has not simmered down either. In April 2024, he called the police on his ex Bagnerise after she showed up at his Georgia mansion.
At the time, RadarOnline.com confirmed with the Alpharetta Police Department that officers responded to Ne-Yo's home at 12:30 AM.
In response, Bagnerise told us: "We are two parents co-parenting and we had a heated argument," and a admitted that "emotions escalated" and insisted, "I removed myself from the home."