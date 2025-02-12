Secrets of R&B Sensation Ne-Yo's Insane POLYAMOROUS Life Revealed — With Star Called 'Daddy' by THREE 'Wives'

Ne-Yo, who once provided the music landscape with numerous hits including Closer and Because of You, is dating an OnlyFans model named Bella – or "Daddy's Pretty Baby" on her social media pages.

However, that's not the only lady the entertainer's has by his side as he's also in a relationship with another OnlyFans model, Phoenix Feather. Ne-Yo is dating Arielle Hill as well to bring it to a total of three women.

The four lovers – who are not legally married – do not shy away from public, appearing together at numerous spots across the world including Dubai.