Britney Spears' Estranged Ex Sam Asghari Shares Off-the-Wall Reaction to 'Toxic' Singer's Infamous Knife-Dancing Videos — Branding her a 'Michael Jackson-Style Artistic Genius'
Sam Asghari has rushed to ex-wife Britney Spears' defense after the pop superstar terrified friends and fans by dancing carelessly in her home with knives for a disturbing online video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model brushed off any concern, and even complimented her on her "artistic" choices.
Sheriff's deputies were called to Spears' home in 2023, after the 43-year-old Toxic singer shared a video of herself seductively dancing and twirling knives around her body.
But talking with Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast, Asghari, 30, said Spears was simply making art: "She's a genius artist. What's in her head is gold and it's what made her who she is – like Michael Jackson.
"They have genius ideas that I wouldn't have, or somebody else that wouldn't have."
Asghari supported her right to express herself, adding that he doesn't want to be someone that would take away a phone and restrict anyone from creating and posting their own individual content.
He continued: "When you take away the ability to, you know, make art, express yourself, I think 'I'm not going to be the one that's going to stop anybody from posting whatever they want,' especially if dance is the way you express yourself."
In the now viral video, Spears twirled and did her own choreography wearing a polka-dot crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms, assuring fans the knives were fake.
Not long after, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department received a concerned call from someone "who knew" the star.
Out of an abundance of caution, deputies ventured to her Thousand Oaks house for a welfare check, sending a group that handles mental evaluations as well.
Deputies spoke with Spears' security on arrival, who confirmed to the LAPD Smart Team that she was fine so they left, as the singer did not wish to speak to them.
In a follow-up clip, the ...Baby One More Time hitmaker had a white bandage wrapped around her arm and an apparent cut on her thigh, leading some fans to believe she may have sustained the injuries while dancing.
"Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira," Spears captioned her latest video referring to the Colombian singer.
According to a bombshell 2023 documentary, Spears has a "fascination with knives" and lives in "mortal fear" of being "re-institutionalized" and that someone will come into her home in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."
Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, having since called it quits with Asghari, who filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.
Asghari and Spears were married from 2022 until their split in 2024 — and despite the divorce, Asghari does not have an issue it's all over.
He explained on Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver's podcast Sibling Rivarly: "Divorce and break-ups suck for anybody but I always had the mindset of 'I'm not sad it's over.' I'm grateful and happy that it happened.
"It was a very difficult time, we were in a relationship for seven years and there was so much we went through as a couple and it was a beautiful experience.
"You have to just appreciate that it ever happened than to dwell and be sad."