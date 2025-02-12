Britney Spears' Estranged Ex Sam Asghari Shares Off-the-Wall Reaction to 'Toxic' Singer's Infamous Knife-Dancing Videos — Branding her a 'Michael Jackson-Style Artistic Genius'

Sheriff's deputies were called to Spears' home in 2023, after the 43-year-old Toxic singer shared a video of herself seductively dancing and twirling knives around her body.

But talking with Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast, Asghari, 30, said Spears was simply making art: "She's a genius artist. What's in her head is gold and it's what made her who she is – like Michael Jackson.

"They have genius ideas that I wouldn't have, or somebody else that wouldn't have."

Asghari supported her right to express herself, adding that he doesn't want to be someone that would take away a phone and restrict anyone from creating and posting their own individual content.

He continued: "When you take away the ability to, you know, make art, express yourself, I think 'I'm not going to be the one that's going to stop anybody from posting whatever they want,' especially if dance is the way you express yourself."