How Bombshell Blake Lively V Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Scandal Exposes 'Ugly Secret' About Taylor Swift and Her Squad — Which Singer Seems 'Desperate to Keep Hidden'
Taylor Swift seemingly dropped Blake Lively the second a wrench was thrown into their textbook friendship.
The pop star severed ties with Lively after she was dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, refusing to back Lively after the actress named her in a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment by her It Ends With Us co-star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite being friends with the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star for a decade – and even being godmother to three of her and Ryan Reynolds' children – Swift, 35, has seemingly gone against the "sisterhood" she highlights as part of her "brand."
In the midst of Lively's legal battle, Baldoni pushed back with text messages showing Lively referring to Swift as one of her "dragons."
Lively wrote: "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons."
She went on: "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."
Despite Swift denying any involvement, it’s clear she played an active role in It Ends with Us.
Filings revealed she provided feedback on the script and was reportedly present – though a source said it was by accident – at a meeting organized by Lively and Reynolds to allegedly pressure Baldoni.
The pop star also permitted one of her songs, My Tears Ricochet, to be featured in the film.
With all the recent lawsuits, Lively could be seen as a liability to Swift – with rumors suggesting the singer resents her for dragging her into this PR disaster.
It begs the question: Did Swift really feel "used" by Lively, or did she just mess up the singer's wholesome and perfect image?
Some seem believe the latter, with one person writing on X: "LMAO. Ask Taylor Swift how Blake lively and Taylor’s god children are doing. Ask Calvin Harris about Swift. Or any of the other people she’s screwed over to keep her own PR."
Another said: "Taylor Swift can’t even stand up for her own friend Blake Lively."
Just days before this year's Super Bowl, a source revealed Lively would not be joining Swift in her VIP box as she had the year prior.
They said: "Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with (Taylor). Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and this court case.
"Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation. Taylor cherishes genuine friendships (but she) wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible."
Swift may claim to avoid drama, but her actions sometimes suggest otherwise.
From villainizing exes in her songs to inserting herself into other people's personal matters – like the Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas divorce – Swift has created plenty of her own controversies.
She's also had several falling-outs with close friends, including Karlie Kloss, Lorde, and Lively, and often seems to lose friends rather than keep them.
Despite her fame, Swift still appears lonely at times – making awkward attempts to fit in at public events.
Some view her as a user, suggesting if she were smarter, she'd hold on to her true friends by showing loyalty and valuing relationships during tough times instead of casting them aside.