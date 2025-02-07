Blake Lively 'Not Attending Super Bowl' With Taylor Swift Amid 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle — As Singer 'Feels Used' By Longtime Pal In Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

At last year's big game, which featured Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49'ers, Swift was sandwiched in a skybox between pals Ice Spice and Lively.

Oh, what a difference a year makes.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift is said to be burning with fury over being dragged into Lively's $400million lawsuit with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Baldoni, she's seriously considering severing their friendship.

The singer is angry because in his lawsuit, Baldoni included texts from Lively that call Reynolds and Swift her "dragons" who support her, while she compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.

A source told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus!"