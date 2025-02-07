Blake Lively 'Not Attending Super Bowl' With Taylor Swift Amid 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle — As Singer 'Feels Used' By Longtime Pal In Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift is getting ready to cheer on her boyfriend (and possible soon-to-be fiancé?) Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. But RadarOnline.com has learned her friend Blake Lively, a guest of the singer's at last year's game, has not been invited.
Swift is said to be reexamining her friendship with the actress in light of her ongoing legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni.
At last year's big game, which featured Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49'ers, Swift was sandwiched in a skybox between pals Ice Spice and Lively.
Oh, what a difference a year makes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift is said to be burning with fury over being dragged into Lively's $400million lawsuit with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Baldoni, she's seriously considering severing their friendship.
The singer is angry because in his lawsuit, Baldoni included texts from Lively that call Reynolds and Swift her "dragons" who support her, while she compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.
A source told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus!"
Swift is also aware of how her persona could be affected as the trial gets muddier.
The source added: "Taylor's got a solid squad around her, and they're all noticing how this fight is really hurting the public’s perception of both Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She's America’s sweetheart, and she’s determined to protect that image."
She was also apparently taken by surprise by Lively's "dragons" comment.
In the April 2023 texts, Lively expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of the film's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's GOT reference felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with her changes or else.
The "unnecessary" involvement of her name in the case was said to be the tipping point for Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet is part of the movie's soundtrack.
The source said: "Taylor is not happy to say the least that she has been dragged into Blake's legal fight and was beginning to back away because she felt like a pawn or a bargaining chip in the dispute.
Lively and Swift, have been besties for more than a decade – but this bad blood may now sever their bond for good.
Our source confessed: "As for what the future holds for Blake and Taylor’s friendship, it all really depends on how quickly this noise dies down – and if Blake and Justin can come to some kind of arrangement before even more dirty laundry gets aired out in public!"
Still, there is reason to be optimistic, the insider shared: "(Swift) has been friends with Blake for years and doesn't want that to end over a legal spat involving a third party."