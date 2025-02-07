WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'PREGNANCY' Update! Insiders Say She and Travis Kelce are 'Awaiting Positive Tests' Before Pop Phenomenon Reveals She's About to Have First Child

A source said: "Taylor has been looking super broody lately, and all her closest friends are buzzing with the idea that a baby might be already in the works.

"Everyone's just waiting for her to spill the beans on that big announcement.

"After watching her bestie Abigail Anderson embrace motherhood last year, Taylor realized she was ready to jump into the baby game herself, so she and Travis have been trying for weeks.

"Travis' brother and his wife are expecting their fourth little one this summer, and there's serious hope from Taylor and Travis that they won't be trailing too far behind.

"Travis has already spilled the beans to his mom about the possibility of her scoring two grandchildren this year – talk about a family expansion!