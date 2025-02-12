Kanye West Takedown 'By Jewish Stars Kicks Off' — With Raft of Hollywood A-Listers Giving Rapper Finger in Viral AI Video
Hollywood has turned on Kanye West with A-list stars flipping him the bird... or at least that's what a new viral AI video has made it seem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video made its rounds online after the rapper, who know goes by Ye, went on a three-day tirade posting antisemitic, racist. and misogynist posts on social media – and then took out a bizarre Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website, where a white t-shirt featuring a swastika design was listed for sale.
In response to the offensive Yeezy shirt – listed as "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code" for "Heil Hitler" – e-commerce platform Shopify shut down the site.
The AI video features high-profile actors and actresses seemingly speaking out against West, 47; however, the video has sparked backlash as the celebrities featured in the video did not give approval for their likeness to be used.
Some of the celebrities featured included Jerry Seinfeld, David Schwimmer, Adam Sandler, Scarlett Johanssan, Drake, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.
They were seen in the white and black video wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic of a hand giving the middle finger with a Star of David and "Kanye" printed underneath.
Many of the celebrities smiled at the camera and pointed to the shirt, seemingly endorsing its message.
While some social media users applauded the video and called it "fantastic," others pointed out the video was "essentially an ad" and was using the celebrities' likeness without their consent to sell the t-shirts.
One X user wrote: "Okay though but that shirt exists so this is essentially an ad and there's no way you can just use AI to reproduce a celebrities likeness (let alone many of them) and hawk products whether it's for a good cause or not."
Another asked: "Great video. Many are wondering though: Did you get the consent of the people that appear in it?"
Meanwhile, several celebrities have already spoke out against West following his Super Bowl ad on Sunday, February 9.
Actress Isla Fisher, who converted to Judaism to marry ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, branded the hitmaker a "monster" in an Instagram post.
Alongside a screenshot of the Yeezy t-shirt, she wrote: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?
"F--- this monster forever. No Tolerance for this s---"
Schwimmer, who was featured in the AI video, also chimed in.
In an X post, the sitcom star called West a "deranged bigot" whose "hate speech" was fueling real-life violence. He additionally called on X CEO Elon Musk to remove his account as he noted "silence is complicity."
In one of West's final X posts, he thanked Elon Musk for allowing him to "vent" on the platform before his account was deactivated.