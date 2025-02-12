Kanye West Takedown 'By Jewish Stars Kicks Off' — With Raft of Hollywood A-Listers Giving Rapper Finger in Viral AI Video

Hollywood has turned on Kanye West with A-list stars flipping him the bird... or at least that's what a new viral AI video has made it seem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The video made its rounds online after the rapper, who know goes by Ye, went on a three-day tirade posting antisemitic, racist. and misogynist posts on social media – and then took out a bizarre Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website, where a white t-shirt featuring a swastika design was listed for sale.

In response to the offensive Yeezy shirt – listed as "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code" for "Heil Hitler" – e-commerce platform Shopify shut down the site.