Lady Gaga Has 'Undergone Massive Make-UNDER' – On Orders of Conservative Businessman Fiancé Michael Polansky

According to insiders, the usually eccentric 38-year-old Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – has considerably toned down her outrageous act and outfits to better suit the philanthropist's all-business image .

Lady Gaga is said to have undergone a massive make-under at the direction of her conservative businessman fiancé Michael Polansky , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source close to the couple spilled: "Michael is a successful entrepreneur and a Harvard graduate who majored in applied mathematics and computer science, so he and his friends and colleagues are quite conservative.

"He made it clear that it would mean the world to him if she reined in the racy image so that they could at least look like they're attending the same parties."

Insiders claimed Polansky, 41, will be involving Gaga in more of his business ventures and wants to introduce her as an equal partner with the same serious approach he has – and that he believes she needs to dress the part.