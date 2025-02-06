Lady Gaga Has 'Undergone Massive Make-UNDER' – On Orders of Conservative Businessman Fiancé Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga is said to have undergone a massive make-under at the direction of her conservative businessman fiancé Michael Polansky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the usually eccentric 38-year-old Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – has considerably toned down her outrageous act and outfits to better suit the philanthropist's all-business image.
A source close to the couple spilled: "Michael is a successful entrepreneur and a Harvard graduate who majored in applied mathematics and computer science, so he and his friends and colleagues are quite conservative.
"He made it clear that it would mean the world to him if she reined in the racy image so that they could at least look like they're attending the same parties."
Insiders claimed Polansky, 41, will be involving Gaga in more of his business ventures and wants to introduce her as an equal partner with the same serious approach he has – and that he believes she needs to dress the part.
Insiders said the businessman fell in love with Stefani – not Gaga – and preferred the simple look she embraced throughout their year in lockdown during the pandemic, when she would throw on a pair of sweats, go without makeup, and pull her hair back in a ponytail.
An insider shared: "Michel loved the clean-scrubbed, natural look Stefani displayed when they were at home.
"He asked her if, now that they were about to marry, she'd focus on that look again."
The insider further claimed the Poker Face singer is so head over heels in love with Polanksy that she'll do anything to please him – and that she's also looking forward to embarking on a whole new adventure as a power couple.
They said: "They're hoping to be married and start a family together before the end of the year, and Stef has said she's learned a lot during her time with Michael and is taking all his advice to heart.
"She knows he's successful for a reason – and she's happy to benefit from his wisdom."
Gaga and Polanksy were first romantically linked in 2019, when they were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party together in Las Vegas. While the pop star may be toning down her image to please her fiancé, she's still sticking to her outspoken roots – and hasn't pulled back on her messaging to fans.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gaga was slammed after she launched into a "woke" speech at the recent Grammys.
In her acceptance speech, Gaga focused on the transgender community and declared the "queer community deserves to be lifted up" following President Donald Trump's executive order on gender.
While Gaga's speech drew praise from her fans, critics quickly bashed her online for speaking out.
One social media user wrote: "Hollywood is a cult and we all see it now. America doesn't want these ideas floating around anymore. Shut up and stop telling people what their morals should be. Just dance, monkey."
Another raged: "The queer community deserves to be lifted up' is an odd meaningless statement. Why do they deserve it? And lift up to where?" while a critic complained, "So lame. Why can’t they just entertain without the constant virtue signaling?"