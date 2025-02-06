Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Make Rare Appearance Together Despite Rumors Pop Star is Set for '$300M Divorce' – As His Concerning Behavior Is Pushing Model Away

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

The famous couple went on a date in New York City amid rumors their marriage may be on the rocks.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were seen together on a rare date night amid rumors the couple's marriage is completely crumbling before their eyes.

The famous stars hit the New York City streets on Tuesday for an early Valentine's Day get-together in hopes they can save their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey bieber marriage strained sean diddy combs case
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey were spotted on a date late Tuesday night despite rumors claiming their is trouble in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

The Canadian pop star, 30, and the model, 28, visited popular restaurant The Corner Store during their date, as Justin went his usual casual route in a baggy trench coat, a brown beanie, and black pants.

Justin's previous solo outings included him looking "strung out" as well as "skeletal," leading to plenty of concern.

For her part, Hailey wore a leather jacket paired with black heels to her date with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber baldwin family
Source: MEGA

Hailey is said to be growing tired of her husband's disturbing behavior, and is considering a divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair's outing comes as Hailey is said to be close to losing her mind over Justin's increasingly childish behavior. The Baby hitmaker, a recovering addict, has admitted to his past struggles with pills, alcohol, and drugs.

However, a recent Instagram photo showed Justin exhaling a cloud of smoke while on his Colorado trip with Hailey.

A source said: "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage.

"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey is also said to be thinking of a divorce and going after Justin's massive $300million fortune, as well as seeking custody of their five-month-old son, Jack Blues, if the singer doesn't shape up.

It also does not help that Justin is worried he may be dragged into his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming sex trafficking trial later this year.

Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

The pop star has left fans concerned over his appearance during recent solo outings.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said: "Facing the prospect of getting dragged into the Diddy trial has so messed up his mind that he's acting out. Hailey has had it with Justin's 'woe is me' attitude.Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved."

Hailey may not be relying on Justin for much longer either, as she is believed to be making big moves in the business side of things.

Article continues below advertisement

A source previously said: "She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.

"She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO."

Meanwhile, Justin is said to be living the more laidback lifestyle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of David Lynch.

David Lynch's Dying Regrets Revealed: Visionary 'Twin Peaks' Director Haunted by Past as Serial Cheat With Four Failed Marriages — Leaving His Exes and Kids Scarred for Life

Photo of Garth Brooks

Rape-Accused Garth Brooks 'Using Makeup and Hair Dye Makeovers' to 'Desperately Gloss Over' Murky Scandal

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Hailey may go after the singer's $300million if she goes the divorce route.

"... He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does," the insider explained.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.