Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Make Rare Appearance Together Despite Rumors Pop Star is Set for '$300M Divorce' – As His Concerning Behavior Is Pushing Model Away
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were seen together on a rare date night amid rumors the couple's marriage is completely crumbling before their eyes.
The famous stars hit the New York City streets on Tuesday for an early Valentine's Day get-together in hopes they can save their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian pop star, 30, and the model, 28, visited popular restaurant The Corner Store during their date, as Justin went his usual casual route in a baggy trench coat, a brown beanie, and black pants.
Justin's previous solo outings included him looking "strung out" as well as "skeletal," leading to plenty of concern.
For her part, Hailey wore a leather jacket paired with black heels to her date with her husband.
The pair's outing comes as Hailey is said to be close to losing her mind over Justin's increasingly childish behavior. The Baby hitmaker, a recovering addict, has admitted to his past struggles with pills, alcohol, and drugs.
However, a recent Instagram photo showed Justin exhaling a cloud of smoke while on his Colorado trip with Hailey.
A source said: "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage.
"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."
Hailey is also said to be thinking of a divorce and going after Justin's massive $300million fortune, as well as seeking custody of their five-month-old son, Jack Blues, if the singer doesn't shape up.
It also does not help that Justin is worried he may be dragged into his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming sex trafficking trial later this year.
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Another source said: "Facing the prospect of getting dragged into the Diddy trial has so messed up his mind that he's acting out. Hailey has had it with Justin's 'woe is me' attitude.Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved."
Hailey may not be relying on Justin for much longer either, as she is believed to be making big moves in the business side of things.
A source previously said: "She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.
"She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO."
Meanwhile, Justin is said to be living the more laidback lifestyle.
"... He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does," the insider explained.