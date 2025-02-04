The 60-year-old has continued to push back against her conservatorship and is begging for her freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wendy Williams is completely fine and is being held hostage at a wellness facility, according to the former TV host in her latest claims.

Williams claimed she is being held against her will at a wellness facility.

A source spilled: "They don't believe for one minute Wendy is so debilitated that she needs to be shackled to a virtual prison when she's surrounded by old folks, and has nothing to do but sit and stare out the window."

Williams was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts and claimed she was "incapacitated" – she is said to have just $15 to her name.

However, according to the former TV host she wants her independence.