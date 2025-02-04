Inside Wendy Williams' Guardianship 'Nightmare' — Including How Broken TV Host Claims She's Being Held Against Her Will at Wellness Facility With Just $15 in the Bank
Wendy Williams is completely fine and is being held hostage at a wellness facility, according to the former TV host in her latest claims.
The 60-year-old has continued to push back against her conservatorship and is begging for her freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source spilled: "They don't believe for one minute Wendy is so debilitated that she needs to be shackled to a virtual prison when she's surrounded by old folks, and has nothing to do but sit and stare out the window."
Williams was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts and claimed she was "incapacitated" – she is said to have just $15 to her name.
However, according to the former TV host she wants her independence.
Last month, Williams called into radio show The Breakfast Club, and said at the time she could not leave her current location.
"I feel like I'm trapped in a prison," she said through tears as her longtime friend Charlamagne Tha God listened.
She added: "My life is f----- up".
Williams said of the facility she is in: "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor.
"I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."
Under the terms of her conservatorship, overseen by estate lawyer Sabrina Morrissey, Williams cannot receive calls, needs someone to go out and get her supplies, and spends her days in a small apartment with just a TV and bed.
Despite her current predicament, this new source claims Williams is capable of so much more following her radio interview.
They said: "She didn't show any signs of dementia that the people who control her guardianship says she suffers from.
"Her family is determined to set her free from the chains of guardianship that bind her and make sure her finances are protected."
The insider added: "Wendy's family realizes she has some issues – but she's not crazy. Wendy's words on that program put a fire under them. This fight has just begun."
Williams, who has been suffering from Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse, among other issues, recently made a rare public appearance when she attended her only son's graduation in Miami in December.
Williams, getting around in a mobile scooter, was later seen yelling at her caretakers at a restaurant.
In a video recorded by the We in Miami podcast team, the Wendy Williams Show alum screamed and accused her caretakers of leaving her scooter in the middle of a street as the group left the restaurant.
While seated, Williams yelled: "And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this!
"Just get the car, please. Make sure it's the right car."
She raged at the time: "This (scooter) cost a f---ing mint motherf-----. They just left my s--- out there."
While hosting her popular daytime talk show, Williams was known for her blistering opinions on all things celebrity. And she has not lost her skill as she recently blasted Sean 'Diddy' Combs who is currently behind bars and waiting on his trial date on numerous charges.
Williams said on the The Breakfast Club: "Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day, and you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."