Daisy Ridley Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis — ‘Star Wars’ Actress Thought Symptoms Were From Stressful Filming Schedule

Upon hearing from the physician that Graves' disease can cause a person to feel "tired but wired", Ridley's symptoms suddenly made sense to her.

Ridley joked: "It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out."

The diagnosis provided clarity for the actress, who has since implemented a new routine to help manage her symptoms.