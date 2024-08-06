Daisy Ridley Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis — ‘Star Wars’ Actress Thought Symptoms Were From Stressful Filming Schedule
Daisy Ridley has been diagnosed with Graves' disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Wars actress, who was formally diagnosed last September, said she first began experiencing symptoms of the autoimmune disease while filming her recent flick, Magpie.
Initially, she attributed her symptoms to the stress of filming. However, the 32-year-old actress then began experiencing more physical symptoms, including weight loss, elevated heart rate, fatigue and tremors – which prompted her to meet with her general practitioner.
After consulting with her doctor, he suggested she see an endocrinologist for further testing.
Upon hearing from the physician that Graves' disease can cause a person to feel "tired but wired", Ridley's symptoms suddenly made sense to her.
Ridley joked: "It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out."
The diagnosis provided clarity for the actress, who has since implemented a new routine to help manage her symptoms.
Daily meditation and various wellness therapies, such as massages, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, acupuncture and baths, are just some of the practices Ridley has incorporated into her lifestyle, according to Women's Health.
The actress additionally went gluten-free in an effort to reduce flare-ups. Ridley said of her diet change: "I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better."
Graves' disease is commonly found in women and people above the age of 30, though anyone can be diagnosed.
The Cleveland Clinic describes the condition as "an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland".
"The gland produces too much thyroid hormone, a condition known as hyperthyroidism. Thyroid hormones regulate body temperature, heart rate and metabolism. An overactive thyroid causes problems with organs like the heart, as well as bones and muscles."
Ridley is not the first Hollywood star to open up about being diagnosed with Graves' disease. Former talk show host Wendy Williams announced to viewers in February 2018 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition.
At the time, fans had grown increasingly concerned for the TV personality's health after she fainted during a live taping of her show in October 2017. Williams initially attributed the shocking incident to being overheated and being low on electrolytes.
Fans also began to notice Williams' appearance had changed. The former talk show host later said her "bulgy" eyes were a symptom of the autoimmune disease.
Eventually Williams took a three-week hiatus from taping her show to focus on her health.
In early 2024, Williams' team announced she'd also had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same diseases that actor Bruce Willis is currently battling.
