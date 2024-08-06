Missouri Suspects Arrested Amid Sisters’ Allegations They Were Sexually Abused and Held in Dog Cages: Police
Three people in Missouri have been arrested after they allegedly subjected as many as seven children to physical and sexual abuse and neglect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KSN, an officer from the Seneca Police Department interviewed one of the alleged female victims, who is reportedly related to 42-year-old Billy Bresee, on July 18, Front Page Detectives reported.
The girl told police she and her sisters were “subjected to sexual acts” by 25-year-old Codie Lee Wilder, who was staying in the home with the girls.
According to the affidavit, she told Bresee about the alleged sexual abuse, but he responded that she should go live with a relative and “didn’t do anything about” it.
Bresee also reportedly told the girls “they were lying and didn’t know what they were talking about”.
The alleged victims further claimed to police that 49-year-old Holly Brewer forced two of the youngest victims to stay in dog kennels as punishment, officials said.
- Family Lawyer in Texas Accused of Attempting to Purchase Babies From Female County Jail Inmates — ‘I’ve Helped a Lot of Girls Like Yourself’
- Illinois Man Accused of DUI After 9 ‘Distressed’ Children in Camper Signal Motorists for Help on Wisconsin Highway
- Florida Father ‘Hurled 10-Year-Old Daughter From Car on Deadly Highway After Pair Got Into Late-Night Bust-Up’
Brewer was additionally accused of slapping the girls' faces and beating them with a wooden spoon so hard that one broke, police said.
The alleged victims were said to be between 12 and 14 years old.
On Aug. 1, Brewer and Bresee were arrested in connection with the allegations. Bresee faces one count of abuse or neglect of a child and Brewer faces three counts of the same charge.
Both were booked into the Newton County Jail and have since each posted $5,000 bonds.
On Aug. 3, Wilder was arrested and charges with child molestation, sodomy, and statutory rape, officials said. He was booked into the Newton County Jail, where he was being held without bond.
All three suspects are barred from contact with the alleged victims.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.