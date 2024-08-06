Your tip
Missouri Suspects Arrested Amid Sisters’ Allegations They Were Sexually Abused and Held in Dog Cages: Police

Source: Newton County Jail

Codie Wilder, Billy Bresee and Holly Brewer (left to right) are accused of physically and sexually assaulting seven children in their Missouri home.

Aug. 6 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Three people in Missouri have been arrested after they allegedly subjected as many as seven children to physical and sexual abuse and neglect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KSN, an officer from the Seneca Police Department interviewed one of the alleged female victims, who is reportedly related to 42-year-old Billy Bresee, on July 18, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: MEGA

Police discovered a trio of people who allegedly subjected seven children to physical and sexual abuse.

The girl told police she and her sisters were “subjected to sexual acts” by 25-year-old Codie Lee Wilder, who was staying in the home with the girls.

According to the affidavit, she told Bresee about the alleged sexual abuse, but he responded that she should go live with a relative and “didn’t do anything about” it.

Source: UNSPLASH

The victims told one of the suspects about the sexual abuse, but he did nothing about it, police said.

Bresee also reportedly told the girls “they were lying and didn’t know what they were talking about”.

The alleged victims further claimed to police that 49-year-old Holly Brewer forced two of the youngest victims to stay in dog kennels as punishment, officials said.

Source: UNSPLASH

As a form of punishment, the victims were locked in dog cages and beaten with wooden spoons, according to authorities.

Brewer was additionally accused of slapping the girls' faces and beating them with a wooden spoon so hard that one broke, police said.

The alleged victims were said to be between 12 and 14 years old.

Source: UNSPLASH

All three suspects were arrested and charged with multiple offenses, police said.

On Aug. 1, Brewer and Bresee were arrested in connection with the allegations. Bresee faces one count of abuse or neglect of a child and Brewer faces three counts of the same charge.

Both were booked into the Newton County Jail and have since each posted $5,000 bonds.

On Aug. 3, Wilder was arrested and charges with child molestation, sodomy, and statutory rape, officials said. He was booked into the Newton County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

All three suspects are barred from contact with the alleged victims.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

