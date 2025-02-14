EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Military Personnel 'Could Take Class Action Suit' After Being Diagnosed With ‘Toxic-Linked’ Diseases — After Prince William’s Flying Instructor Killed Aged 47 by Cancer 'Caused by Years of Inhaling Poisonous Helicopter Fumes'

William's dad-of-three teacher Stubbings was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, 13 years after joining the RAF Search and Rescue.

He trained Prince William when he was based at RAF Valley in Anglesey in the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2013.

The future King regularly flew Sea King helicopters, the same aircraft as Stubbings.

His passing was announced by Richard Sutton, a former Navy Commander and pilot who was also diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago.

Prince William has been pictured flying Sea King helicopters in the early 2010s.

Stubbings previously told that he was often surrounded by black exhaust fumes.

In an interview last year he said: "If you're by the cargo door, the exhaust comes right through.

"Even worse, if you're working on the winch, which I was, you're putting your head right out into it.

"We had to clean everything. It didn't feel right. There was no protection, nothing. We all complained about it."

He said how he would often get "a face full" of the sooty fumes, noting the dreadful smell.