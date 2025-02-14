EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Meghan Markle Fuels Harry Split Rumors As She's Now 'Fighting to Forge Friendship With Newly-Single Jessica Alba' — By 'Bonding With Actress Over DIVORCE'

Sources told us Markle now hopes a blossoming friendship with Alba would help her forge relationships with a new circle of powerful pals after former pals like David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise and George and Amal Clooney have all melted away from her friendship circle.

Former Suits actress Markle, 43, and Jessica, also 43, both attended fellow actress Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday party at the start of the month, and a source says the pair hit it off while discussing the end of their respective marriages.

Fantastic Four star Jessica shocked fans last month when she announced she was divorcing film producer Cash Warren, her partner of 20 years who she married in 2008, and father of her three children.

Markle divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson, after two years of marriage in 2013, three years before she met now-husband Prince Harry.

She split from him before she relocated from the United States to Canada to start filming the hit show Suits.

Our source revealed: "Meghan spilled the beans to Jessica about how miserable she’d been even before packing her bags for Canada.