EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Meghan Markle Fuels Harry Split Rumors As She's Now 'Fighting to Forge Friendship With Newly-Single Jessica Alba' — By 'Bonding With Actress Over DIVORCE'
Desperate Meghan Markle is lining up a new pal in Hollywood in the shape of recently single Jessica Alba.
It comes just weeks after rumors the ex-actress had approached publishers to see if there was interest in a divorce book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us Markle now hopes a blossoming friendship with Alba would help her forge relationships with a new circle of powerful pals after former pals like David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise and George and Amal Clooney have all melted away from her friendship circle.
Former Suits actress Markle, 43, and Jessica, also 43, both attended fellow actress Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday party at the start of the month, and a source says the pair hit it off while discussing the end of their respective marriages.
Fantastic Four star Jessica shocked fans last month when she announced she was divorcing film producer Cash Warren, her partner of 20 years who she married in 2008, and father of her three children.
Markle divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson, after two years of marriage in 2013, three years before she met now-husband Prince Harry.
She split from him before she relocated from the United States to Canada to start filming the hit show Suits.
Our source revealed: "Meghan spilled the beans to Jessica about how miserable she’d been even before packing her bags for Canada.
"She talked about the months she spent torturing herself over whether to end things with Trevor, and when she finally took the plunge, it was like a massive weight had lifted off her shoulders.
"It was such a relief that it wiped away any second thoughts about trying to mend their marriage. But here’s the kicker: Meghan totally gets that her situation is a whole different ball game since she and Trevor had a blink-and-you-miss-it marriage and no kids to complicate things.
"With her A-list friend group dwindling faster than you can say 'Hollywood drama,' Meghan is seriously banking on this new bond with Jessica.
"She’s crossing her fingers that Jessica will introduce her to her glamorous pals, like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner, as she fights tooth and nail to maintain her star power in Tinseltown."
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Embroiled in Secret Desperate Battle to Push Billy Ray Cyrus Into Rehab' — Amid Fears He's Spiraling Out of Control Over Furious Family Feud
It is not the first time that Markle has used her divorce to make friends – with her former Random Encounters co-star Abby Wathen revealing she also bonded with her as they were both going through divorces during filming.
Despite insisting they are still happily married, the Sussexes – who married in 2018 – have been constantly dogged by rumors they too are headed for divorce after making an increasing number of solo appearances in recent months.
Vanity Fair claimed she had sounded out publishers about the possibility of a post-divorce book deal should so split from Prince Harry.
The prince, for his part, is said to wish to build bridges with his father King Charles and brother Prince William and spend more time in London with his family and close friends he had lost contact with.