EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Embroiled in Secret Desperate Battle to Push Billy Ray Cyrus Into Rehab' — Amid Fears He's Spiraling Out of Control Over Furious Family Feud
Billy Ray Cyrus' disastrous performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball has alarmed his old family friend Dolly Parton to the point that she's urging him to go to rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While on stage at the Liberty Ball, Cyrus, 63, tried singing “Old Town Road” after an accompanying music video ended. But his voice was so weak and scratchy, he had to ask the audience to sing along.
Then he tried to blame technical difficulties, asking his crew: "Hey, is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off." Finally, he was forced to slink off stage, completely humiliated.
On social media, observers said the Achy Breaky Heart singer seemed inebriated.
The debacle raised new concerns among his friends and fans and even prompted his son Trace, 35, to post an emotional letter to his dad on Instagram, writing that Billy Ray has become someone he "can barely recognize now."
"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you," he added. "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns."
According to a source, Parton, 79, was also extremely upset by Billy Ray's unprofessional antics on stage.
"The performance alone was very alarming for Dolly," our insider said.
They added she wants him to enter rehab as soon as possible.
Billy Ray's life has been on a downward spiral ever since he and wife Tish – who share five children split in 2022 after 28 years of marriage.
His relationship with his kids, including Miley, soured afterward and his quickie marriage to Aussie singer Firerose crashed and burned in August 2024 after seven months.
"Dolly's beside herself over the turn Billy Ray's life has taken," the insider went on. "To see the family shattered this way is absolutely heartbreaking for her and she feels it's her duty to step in.
"She's had a very no-nonsense chat with Billy Ray and told him that she's ready to help him take whatever steps he needs to fix things in his life.
"The sad thing is that Billy Ray doesn't think he has a problem and is refusing to go to rehab. All Dolly can do is be there for him and catch him when he falls."