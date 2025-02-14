EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Embroiled in Secret Desperate Battle to Push Billy Ray Cyrus Into Rehab' — Amid Fears He's Spiraling Out of Control Over Furious Family Feud

Billy Ray Cyrus' disastrous performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball has alarmed his old family friend Dolly Parton to the point that she's urging him to go to rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While on stage at the Liberty Ball, Cyrus, 63, tried singing “Old Town Road” after an accompanying music video ended. But his voice was so weak and scratchy, he had to ask the audience to sing along.

Then he tried to blame technical difficulties, asking his crew: "Hey, is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off." Finally, he was forced to slink off stage, completely humiliated.