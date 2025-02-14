EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Teetering on Edge of Exile' Under Donald Trump — As President 'Secretly Holds Grudge Against ALL Royals'
England's pouty Prince Harry may still face deportation by an American court as unsympathetic President Donald Trump is said to be secretly hell-bent on tossing the law-breaking immigrant from our country
RadarOnline.com can reveal, in an unprecedented moment in history, the London-born Duke of Sussex could be dragged before a judge to defend himself in a reopened lawsuit lodged by the Heritage Foundation.
Trump recently declared he had no interest in booting Harry from the States – saying the royal exile had enough problems with his "terrible" wife Meghan.
But our insiders say the president would secretly love to "get one over" on the royals by drumming him out of the nation on the back of a legal ruling after insiders said the Queen found him one of the "rudest" people she ever met.
Our source said: "Trump has said he has no interest in deporting Harry – but that doesn't mean he won't do it if a court rules he has to go due to lies on his visa application.
"Really, Trump would love to get revenge on the royals for remarks insiders have made about the Queen detesting him after his visits to Britain."
Harry, 40, admitted he had consumed cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his 2023 bombshell tell-all, Spare. But critics are demanding to know whether he lied on his visa documents – or if he got a pass from former President Joe Biden's liberal administration.
A source said: "It felt like somebody was pulling strings for Harry."
Mike Howell, executive director of the think tank's Heritage Oversight Project, says the organization is seeking to clarify if Harry was "properly vetted" or given illegal preferential treatment.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom added: "I'll be urging the president to release Prince Harry's immigration records, and the president has that legal authority to do that."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the duke – who lives with his 43-year-old wife, Duchess Meghan Markle – in her home state of California, is not likely to receive support from Trump if things turn sour in his visa battle.
The newly installed commander-in-chief has also already publicly claimed he "wouldn't protect" Prince Harry because he and Markle "betrayed" his grandmother Queen Elizabeth by badmouthing the royal family.
Even though Harry is married to an American – and the couple's children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, hold dual citizenship in the U.S. and the United Kingdom – Trump suggested he could still get the boot.
The POTUS has proclaimed: "If he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action!"