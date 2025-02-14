Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Teetering on Edge of Exile' Under Donald Trump — As President 'Secretly Holds Grudge Against ALL Royals'

prince harry exile trump visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry still faces possible exile under Donald Trump as his visa drugs scandal controversy escalates.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

England's pouty Prince Harry may still face deportation by an American court as unsympathetic President Donald Trump is said to be secretly hell-bent on tossing the law-breaking immigrant from our country

RadarOnline.com can reveal, in an unprecedented moment in history, the London-born Duke of Sussex could be dragged before a judge to defend himself in a reopened lawsuit lodged by the Heritage Foundation.

Trump recently declared he had no interest in booting Harry from the States – saying the royal exile had enough problems with his "terrible" wife Meghan.

But our insiders say the president would secretly love to "get one over" on the royals by drumming him out of the nation on the back of a legal ruling after insiders said the Queen found him one of the "rudest" people she ever met.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry exile trump visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Trump has no sympathy for Prince Harry, but sources say he will wait for a legal ruling to decide whether to turf him out of the States.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source said: "Trump has said he has no interest in deporting Harry – but that doesn't mean he won't do it if a court rules he has to go due to lies on his visa application.

"Really, Trump would love to get revenge on the royals for remarks insiders have made about the Queen detesting him after his visits to Britain."

Harry, 40, admitted he had consumed cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his 2023 bombshell tell-all, Spare. But critics are demanding to know whether he lied on his visa documents – or if he got a pass from former President Joe Biden's liberal administration.

A source said: "It felt like somebody was pulling strings for Harry."

Mike Howell, executive director of the think tank's Heritage Oversight Project, says the organization is seeking to clarify if Harry was "properly vetted" or given illegal preferential treatment.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom added: "I'll be urging the president to release Prince Harry's immigration records, and the president has that legal authority to do that."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry exile trump visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

The Heritage Foundation is demanding proof of whether Harry received special treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the duke – who lives with his 43-year-old wife, Duchess Meghan Markle – in her home state of California, is not likely to receive support from Trump if things turn sour in his visa battle.

The newly installed commander-in-chief has also already publicly claimed he "wouldn't protect" Prince Harry because he and Markle "betrayed" his grandmother Queen Elizabeth by badmouthing the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry exile trump visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Markle's U.S. citizenship may not be enough to shield her husband from scrutiny.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jennifer lopez buys home near ben affleck hopeful reunion

EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Jennifer Lopez 'Eyeing Up Property Around Corner From Ex Ben Affleck' — As Diva is 'Still Clinging Onto Hope They'll Be Able to Patch Things Up'

jodie foster refuses son hollywood nepo baby

EXCLUSIVE: 'Stubborn' Jodie Foster 'Driving Her Son MAD by Refusing to Give Him a Leg-Up in Hollywood' — 'She's Determined Not to Make Him a Nepo Baby'

Even though Harry is married to an American – and the couple's children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, hold dual citizenship in the U.S. and the United Kingdom – Trump suggested he could still get the boot.

The POTUS has proclaimed: "If he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.