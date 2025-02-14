EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Jennifer Lopez 'Eyeing Up Property Around Corner From Ex Ben Affleck' — As Diva is 'Still Clinging Onto Hope They'll Be Able to Patch Things Up'

The 55-year-old Bronx-born beauty, currently living in the couple's former marital home in Beverly Hills is considering buying a mansion in Brentwood, according to reports, and sources said even if the deal falls through, she'll keep looking in the tony neighborhood a stone's throw from the home that Affleck, 52, bought last year.

"She insists it's because she's thinking of the kids and her priority is making sure they feel the family is still together," explained one insider.

They added: "But she also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.