Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Jennifer Lopez 'Eyeing Up Property Around Corner From Ex Ben Affleck' — As Diva is 'Still Clinging Onto Hope They'll Be Able to Patch Things Up'

jennifer lopez buys home near ben affleck hopeful reunion
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to still be hoping she can patch things up with her ex Ben Affleck.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is looking to empty her wallet on a new home that will be around the corner from ex- husband Ben Affleck, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's refusing to let him off the hook for blended family duties – and that she's STILL clinging to the dream that Bennifer 3.0 could become a reality.

"Jennifer is acting as though she's fine with this new stage in their relationship – but she's still very much in love with Ben," our insider said.

jennifer lopez buys home near ben affleck hopeful reunion
Source: MEGA

Affleck has grown close again to ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid his split from Lopez.

The 55-year-old Bronx-born beauty, currently living in the couple's former marital home in Beverly Hills is considering buying a mansion in Brentwood, according to reports, and sources said even if the deal falls through, she'll keep looking in the tony neighborhood a stone's throw from the home that Affleck, 52, bought last year.

"She insists it's because she's thinking of the kids and her priority is making sure they feel the family is still together," explained one insider.

They added: "But she also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

jennifer lopez buys home near ben affleck hopeful reunion
Source: MEGA

Affleck's inner circle is surprised Lopez isn't heading back to Miami or New York post-split.

"It's hard to imagine Ben's not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go.

"A lot of people expected she'd move back to Miami or New York after the divorce. It's definitely a surprise that she's chosen to put down roots in L.A. so far away from her family and most of her friends."

