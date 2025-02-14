Your tip
Jodie Foster
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stubborn' Jodie Foster 'Driving Her Son MAD by Refusing to Give Him a Leg-Up in Hollywood' — 'She's Determined Not to Make Him a Nepo Baby'

jodie foster refuses son hollywood nepo baby
Source: MEGA

Jodie Foster is said to be so determined not to make her son a nepo baby she's refusing to give him career help.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Feb. 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster won't give her son Charlie a leg up in Hollywood – and her stubborn refusal to bolster the aspiring actor is causing serious friction between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charlie, 26, studied drama at his mom's alma mater, Yale University, but his skimpy résumé features only two roles, including a 2002 guest appearance on the sitcom flop The Garcias.

jodie foster refuses son hollywood nepo baby
Source: YALE DRAMATIC ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK; MEGA

Jodie Foster is said to be refusing to help son Charlie's career – 'sparking tension' between the pair.

"Jodie told Charlie early on that she wasn't going to use her clout to prop up his career," our source revealed. "She feels like if he doesn't truly earn success, it will ultimately be meaningless to him."

However, the insider added Charlie believes the Bugsy Malone star's hands-off approach is hypocritical – given the Taxi Driver sensation's career was launched by her mom, Evelyn 'Brandy' Foster, when Jodie was barely out of diapers.

jodie foster refuses son hollywood nepo baby
Source: YALE DRAMATIC ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK

Charlie 'believes Jodie should help him, just like her mother helped her.'

"Charlie says that his grandmother gave his mom direction and helped her receive breaks – from getting her TV roles in the '70s, right up to her winning the Academy Award for The Silence of the Lambs," the insider added.

"He tells his mom that's what families do – help each other realize their dreams."

jodie foster refuses son hollywood nepo baby
Source: MEGA

Jodie is said to be insisting Charlie and his brother Kit must succeed on their own – with no Hollywood shortcuts.

Exclusive

The insider said that Jodie is adamant that Charlie and his 23-year-old brother, Kit, who she shares with ex Cydney Bernard – find their own way in the world.

"Charlie is resigned to a fate where his career will never climb anywhere near as high as his mother's and it's left him fuming that she won't help change his trajectory," the source said.

They also warned: "It's definitely driven a wedge between them."

