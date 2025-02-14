EXCLUSIVE: 'Furious' Angelina Jolie 'Blaming Ex Brad Pitt and His Former Lover Jennifer Aniston' For 'Using Their Clout to Ice Her Out of Oscar Nominations'
Angelina Jolie is furious she was snubbed by the Oscars after winning widespread raves for her role as Maria Callas, and she's placing the blame squarely on the broad shoulders of her now-hated ex Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role, and she was fully expecting to win the Oscar," a source said. "The fact that she didn't even get nominated is unbelievable to her."
Insiders also said Jolie, 49, is convinced Hollywood Golden Boy Pitt turned the entire industry against her.
"She believed this would be the role that would return her to the top of the Hollywood heap," one source added. "She's sure that being totally passed over is Brad's work."
Jolie and Pitt's marriage hit the skids in 2016, and their split "devolved into a vicious court battle that lasted eight years until a judge finally made it official late in December.
"Angie feels that Brad purposely tried to make her look like the bad guy in their breakup, and she's convinced his smear campaign worked," revealed our insider.
Pitt, 61, may have had help from his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who is said to still have an ax to grind with the mom of six.
"It's been 20 years since Angelina stole Brad from Jen, but she still hasn't forgiven her," the insider went on. "And there are plenty of powerful people in the industry who are on her side."
Still, sources said Brad is getting the brunt of Angelina's contempt.
"Angie has told friends that he blanketed Hollywood with disturbing stories about how she willingly destroyed his marriage to Jen and then treated him like crap," one insider added. "This, she said, was supported by Jen and her showbiz allies who have bad-mouthed Angle all over town, ruining her reputation and possibly even her career."
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz Brutally Slammed By His Mom-in-Law — 'He's Still Married, Mooches off Welfare and Is DENYING His Ex-Wife Access to Their Kids'
But a source close to the hunk denied he ever trash-talked Jolie or enlisted Aniston to spread rumors.
Jolie did manage to garner a Golden Globes nod but lost to Fernanda Torres for her portrayal in the Portuguese-language biopic I'm Still Here.
The snubs have reinforced her snowballing hatred of Hollywood and could catalyze a shift away from showbiz and into her humanitarian work.
Our source said: "Angie's been saying for years how badly she wants to leave Tinseltown and all the fake people behind. This is the last straw for her. She wants out."