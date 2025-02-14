EXCLUSIVE: 'Furious' Angelina Jolie 'Blaming Ex Brad Pitt and His Former Lover Jennifer Aniston' For 'Using Their Clout to Ice Her Out of Oscar Nominations'

Angelina Jolie is furious she was snubbed by the Oscars after winning widespread raves for her role as Maria Callas, and she's placing the blame squarely on the broad shoulders of her now-hated ex Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role, and she was fully expecting to win the Oscar," a source said. "The fact that she didn't even get nominated is unbelievable to her."

Insiders also said Jolie, 49, is convinced Hollywood Golden Boy Pitt turned the entire industry against her.