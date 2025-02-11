Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Floundering' Jessica Simpson 'Battling to Get Music Career Back on Track' After Eric Johnson Split — As Songwriters 'Don't Care About Her Anymore'

jessica simpson battling music career back on track
Source: MEGA

Recently single Jessica Simpson has a music comeback fight on her hands, insiders say.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Recently single Jessica Simpson is hitting the musical comeback trail after giving her ex-NFL star husband the boot.

But she's failing to make sweet music with the nation's best songwriters who appear unwilling to give her the pick of their best songs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a desperate bid to kickstart her latest tilt at the music world, the 44-year-old is planning a sexy photoshoot to be released alongside her planned new album.

A source told us: "Her latest bid to relaunch her music career post-split from Eric Johnson isn’t quite hitting the right chords."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson battling music career back on track
Source: MEGA

Top songwriters are giving their best songs to Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé – instead of Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "I mean, come on, where are the hits? True, she’s back in the studio, but those top-tier songwriters aren’t interested.

"Apparently, they’re holding onto their best tracks for the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé instead.

"And that's gotta hurt. It seems Jessica just isn’t the hot ticket anymore. The truth is she's simply not big box office anymore and is now in the musical wilderness and has been for years.

"While a friend told me she’s not facing any trouble with her album, Jess is considering showing off some half-naked images to spark interest in her comeback.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson battling music career back on track
Source: MEGA

Simpson wants her comeback to be personal after splitting from Eric Johnson, our source said.

Article continues below advertisement

"But let’s be real, it’s starting to feel a bit desperate rather than sexy."

Last year, before Simpson's split from Johnson was announced, the singer-turned-actress appeared to hit out at her partner.

She said as she plugged her new music shows: "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson battling music career back on track
Source: MEGA

Insiders worry Simpson's split could send her spiraling back into her old hard-partying habits.

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson released seven studio albums before tapering off around 2010.

Her 2008 country album, Do You Know, was a success, but her record label had decided to drop her.

After her split from Johnson, insiders said they were worried that former party girl Simpson could return to her old ways after she and her hubby finally ended their tumultuous decade-long marriage

RadarOnline.com last month revealed how the breakup could send the country pop queen spiraling back into an abyss of boozing and pill-popping.

As previously reported, the blonde bombshell admittedly abused opiates, alcohol and diet pills to combat crippling insecurity, starting around 2006 and continuing until Halloween night in 2017, when she had an epiphany that she should prioritize parenting over partying.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Embedded Image

Beloved 'NCIS', 'Fast and Furious' and 'Street Fighter' Actor Dead Aged 61 After Major Health Struggle — With Devastated Son Vowing to Keep Living With Star 'In Spirit'

hollywood brutal catfight barbra streisand martha stewart

EXCLUSIVE: ​​Secrets of One of Hollywood's Most Brutal Cat-Fights Revealed – With Barbra Streisand and Martha Stewart Trading Blows Over Book Launches

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson battling music career back on track
Source: MEGA

With Johnson gone, pals fear Simpson could be on the verge of a devastating relapse.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pals now fear the With You singer is headed for a devastating relapse without the soothing support of former pro-football player Johnson.

"Eric has been a stabilizing force for Jessica," our insider said. "People in her life are very concerned about how she's going to cope without him."

Earlier this year, we reported Johnson was fed up with the pop star's batty behavior, and they were mostly living separately while "amicably" coparenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdle, 5.

"They've obviously been teetering on the brink for so long that no one is shocked about the end," added our source.

"No one can live that way forever. They tried for the kids, but it simply didn't work."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.