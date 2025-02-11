EXCLUSIVE: 'Floundering' Jessica Simpson 'Battling to Get Music Career Back on Track' After Eric Johnson Split — As Songwriters 'Don't Care About Her Anymore'

Recently single Jessica Simpson is hitting the musical comeback trail after giving her ex-NFL star husband the boot.

But she's failing to make sweet music with the nation's best songwriters who appear unwilling to give her the pick of their best songs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a desperate bid to kickstart her latest tilt at the music world, the 44-year-old is planning a sexy photoshoot to be released alongside her planned new album.

A source told us: "Her latest bid to relaunch her music career post-split from Eric Johnson isn’t quite hitting the right chords."