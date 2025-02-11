EXCLUSIVE: 'Floundering' Jessica Simpson 'Battling to Get Music Career Back on Track' After Eric Johnson Split — As Songwriters 'Don't Care About Her Anymore'
Recently single Jessica Simpson is hitting the musical comeback trail after giving her ex-NFL star husband the boot.
But she's failing to make sweet music with the nation's best songwriters who appear unwilling to give her the pick of their best songs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a desperate bid to kickstart her latest tilt at the music world, the 44-year-old is planning a sexy photoshoot to be released alongside her planned new album.
A source told us: "Her latest bid to relaunch her music career post-split from Eric Johnson isn’t quite hitting the right chords."
They added: "I mean, come on, where are the hits? True, she’s back in the studio, but those top-tier songwriters aren’t interested.
"Apparently, they’re holding onto their best tracks for the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé instead.
"And that's gotta hurt. It seems Jessica just isn’t the hot ticket anymore. The truth is she's simply not big box office anymore and is now in the musical wilderness and has been for years.
"While a friend told me she’s not facing any trouble with her album, Jess is considering showing off some half-naked images to spark interest in her comeback.
"But let’s be real, it’s starting to feel a bit desperate rather than sexy."
Last year, before Simpson's split from Johnson was announced, the singer-turned-actress appeared to hit out at her partner.
She said as she plugged her new music shows: "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.
"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Simpson released seven studio albums before tapering off around 2010.
Her 2008 country album, Do You Know, was a success, but her record label had decided to drop her.
After her split from Johnson, insiders said they were worried that former party girl Simpson could return to her old ways after she and her hubby finally ended their tumultuous decade-long marriage
RadarOnline.com last month revealed how the breakup could send the country pop queen spiraling back into an abyss of boozing and pill-popping.
As previously reported, the blonde bombshell admittedly abused opiates, alcohol and diet pills to combat crippling insecurity, starting around 2006 and continuing until Halloween night in 2017, when she had an epiphany that she should prioritize parenting over partying.
Beloved 'NCIS', 'Fast and Furious' and 'Street Fighter' Actor Dead Aged 61 After Major Health Struggle — With Devastated Son Vowing to Keep Living With Star 'In Spirit'
Pals now fear the With You singer is headed for a devastating relapse without the soothing support of former pro-football player Johnson.
"Eric has been a stabilizing force for Jessica," our insider said. "People in her life are very concerned about how she's going to cope without him."
Earlier this year, we reported Johnson was fed up with the pop star's batty behavior, and they were mostly living separately while "amicably" coparenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdle, 5.
"They've obviously been teetering on the brink for so long that no one is shocked about the end," added our source.
"No one can live that way forever. They tried for the kids, but it simply didn't work."