Beloved 'NCIS', 'Fast and Furious' and 'Street Fighter' Actor Dead Aged 61 After Major Health Struggle — With Devastated Son Vowing to Keep Living With Star 'In Spirit'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has passed away aged 61 after suffering from heart complications.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Hollywood actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has died aged 61 following heart complications.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved star passed away on Monday, after enjoying a 30-year entertainment career.

Embedded Image
Source: FACEBOOK

Tuiasosopo's death was announced by his heartbroken son Manoah, who says he will 'continue to live' with his late dad 'in spirit.'

Tuiasosopo, from Phoenix, Arizona, appeared in hit movies such as Street Fighter, The Fast and the Furious, BASEketball and 12 Rounds.

His death was announced by son Manoah via an emotional Facebook post.

He wrote: "With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

"Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am.

"My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here.

"We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain.

"His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.

"My family and I will discuss the decisions regarding a proper Celebration of Life and will announce the details once prepared.

"We thank you all again for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time."

Embedded Image
Source: FACEBOOK

Tuiasosopo appeared in the 1994 classic Street Fighter before starring in the action franchise's video games.

He played a Samoan guard in the movie The Fast and the Furious, which was directed by Rob Cohen and starred the renowned actors Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Tuiasosopo also appeared in movies such as the comedy flick Austin Powers in Goldmember, starring Mike Myers, and the 2002 movie The Scorpion King.

He also featured in one episode of NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service in 2013, where he played the character Charles 'Chucky Bang' Kang.

Embedded Image
Source: FACEBOOK

The larger-than-life star turned to acting having been a promising football player, representing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tuiasosopo appeared in a string of other TV series, including Easy Money, The Young and the Restless, The Workaholics and New Girl.

His last role came in Magnum P.I., where he appeared in one episode of the NBC drama in 2021.

The 2018 series of Magnum P.I. was a reboot of the hit show that aired in the 1990s.

But before Tuiasosopo turned to TV and the silver screen, he was a former football player.

He played for the St. Louis Cardinals — a football team that no longer exists.

In September 1987, he joined the Los Angeles Rams replacement team.

He was let go before Rams officials re-signed him in March 1988.

Tuiasosopo was again released before he was signed by the Los Angeles side again in July 1989.

He did not make any appearances before the NFL season kicked off.

