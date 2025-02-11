Beloved 'NCIS', 'Fast and Furious' and 'Street Fighter' Actor Dead Aged 61 After Major Health Struggle — With Devastated Son Vowing to Keep Living With Star 'In Spirit'

Tuiasosopo, from Phoenix, Arizona, appeared in hit movies such as Street Fighter, The Fast and the Furious, BASEketball and 12 Rounds.

His death was announced by son Manoah via an emotional Facebook post.

He wrote: "With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

"Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am.