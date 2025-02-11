EXCLUSIVE: ​​Secrets of One of Hollywood's Most Brutal Cat-Fights Revealed – With Barbra Streisand and Martha Stewart Trading Blows Over Book Launches

Combative Martha Stewart has launched a salvo at an equally feisty octogenarian, Barbra Streisand, igniting what sources believe will be a battle royal between two of showbiz's most iron-willed stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stewart, 83, is said to have really riled the 82-year-old Broadway and screen legend when she suggested that Streisand's 992-page autobiography was "long and boring."

The flap started when the domestic diva was interviewing bombshell Pamela Anderson for Elle magazine and started gabbing about penning her life story.