Barbra Streisand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ​​Secrets of One of Hollywood's Most Brutal Cat-Fights Revealed – With Barbra Streisand and Martha Stewart Trading Blows Over Book Launches

hollywood brutal catfight barbra streisand martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart's blood is said to be boiling over Barbra Streisand after attacking the singer's book.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Combative Martha Stewart has launched a salvo at an equally feisty octogenarian, Barbra Streisand, igniting what sources believe will be a battle royal between two of showbiz's most iron-willed stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stewart, 83, is said to have really riled the 82-year-old Broadway and screen legend when she suggested that Streisand's 992-page autobiography was "long and boring."

The flap started when the domestic diva was interviewing bombshell Pamela Anderson for Elle magazine and started gabbing about penning her life story.

hollywood brutal catfight barbra streisand martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson was all ears as Stewart took a swipe at Streisand's massive memoir.

"I'm writing an autobiography right now," Stewart told the Last Showgirl star. "Wait until you do that... Boy, I'm having fun. I'm not going to let anything not be said. I want to tell it all."

The culinary mogul could have left it at that but instead decided to take a swipe at Funny Girl icon Streisand.

"It's a huge challenge to do that and not be Barbra Streisand with 900 pages," Stewart continued. "I don't want it to be long and boring."

It may come as no surprise that the dig apparently didn't sit well with Streisand.

"Barbra is taking it as a slap in the face and she's furious," said an insider. "After all, she wrote every word of her memoir, and it took 10 years to finish."

The 2023 book My Name Is Barbra was a sensation, selling a whopping 3 million copies across the globe.

"Barbra doesn't even think Martha is in the same league in terms of her fame and celebrity and that she has a lot of nerve to even compare the two of them," explained an insider. "Besides, Martha probably has a ghostwriter doing all the work."

hollywood brutal catfight barbra streisand martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Broadway royalty Streisand is fuming after Stewart's brutal critique of her 992-page memoir.

Stewart has a history of shooting off her mouth.

Over the years, she has dissed Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and celebrity chefs Rachael Ray and Ina Garten.

Most recently, she blasted filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who directed Martha, the Netflix biopic about her.

"Martha may get away with being nasty to other stars, but she's treading on shaky ground with Babs," warned the insider. "Barbra has already alerted all her Hollywood friends that they can't be pals with her AND mouthy Martha.

hollywood brutal catfight barbra streisand martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Hollywood circles are buzzing over Stewart's latest 'feud.'

"They'll have to choose, and if they make the right decision –that is, they choose her over Martha – they'll have to ignore Martha when she comes to L.A. to promote her book.

"If they go against Barbra's wishes, they will feel her wrath and, believe me, no one wants that."

