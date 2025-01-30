WATCH: Martha Stewart, 83, Goes Full-On Thirst-Trap Mode with Sensual Honey-Licking Ad — As the Promo is Branded 'Unhinged'

The 83-year-old took to Instagram to show off the head-turning video, which featured Stewart slowly licking honey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martha Stewart has left her followers completely sweating after she posted a sensual ad for MAC Cosmetics.

Stewart applied a new nude lipstick for MAC Cosmetics in a sweltering ad.

In the clip, Stewart promoted the brand's new nude lipstick by donning a silk robe, and eating strawberries and pomegranate, as well as seductively slurping up honey.

The businesswoman then applies the lipstick to her mouth before the clip wraps up.

Fans were quick to react in the comments section as one person praised: "Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha!"