WATCH: Martha Stewart, 83, Goes Full-On Thirst-Trap Mode with Sensual Honey-Licking Ad — As the Promo is Branded 'Unhinged'
Martha Stewart has left her followers completely sweating after she posted a sensual ad for MAC Cosmetics.
The 83-year-old took to Instagram to show off the head-turning video, which featured Stewart slowly licking honey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, Stewart promoted the brand's new nude lipstick by donning a silk robe, and eating strawberries and pomegranate, as well as seductively slurping up honey.
The businesswoman then applies the lipstick to her mouth before the clip wraps up.
Fans were quick to react in the comments section as one person praised: "Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha!"
Another added: "Whoever got Martha Stewart to do this ad is either a genius or unhinged but it worked anyway," and a third user said, "This is the only good thing I’ve seen all day."
Stewart is no stranger to sharing thirst traps on social media, posting everything from a pool selfie to a sexy mirror photo of herself in December 2023.
She has also given fans a more personal look at her life thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Martha, including revealing an affair she previously had.
Stewart, who was married to her husband Andrew from 1961 to 1990, not only admitted to having an affair, but also called out men who have "flings."
She says in the doc: "Listen to my advice: If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---. Get out of that marriage."
A producer then asks the star: "Didn't you have an affair early on?"
"Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that," she responds.
In the documentary, director R.J. Cutler explores the ups and downs of Stewart's life, and puts a spotlight on the fraud case that sent her to prison – something the lifestyle guru was not happy about at all.
She previously said: “I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business. I can talk a little bit badly about that.”
In June 2003, Stewart was slapped with criminal and civil charges related to a fraud case. In 2004, she was found guilty of securities fraud, conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal investigators.
WATCH: The Bleak Video That Lays Bare L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' LIE to Donald Trump That Rebuilding in Wake of Killer Wildfires Can Start 'Right Away'
Stewart was was sentenced to five months in prison, five months of home confinement, as well as two years of supervised probation after being found guilty in the fraud case.
"I'm used to all kinds of hard work, as you know, and I'm not afraid. I'm not afraid whatsoever," Stewart said at the time.
Following her release, Stewart said she was looking forward to moving on with her life.
She said in a statement: "Someday, I hope to have the chance to talk more about all that has happened, the extraordinary people I have met here and all that I have learned.
"Right now, as you can imagine, I am thrilled to be returning to my more familiar life. My heart is filled with joy at the prospect of the warm embraces of my family, friends, and colleagues. Certainly, there is no place like home."