Heartbreaking Reason Dolly Parton Didn't Drink Red Wine For Years Revealed — As She Launches Her Own Line of the Plonk And 'Falls off Wagon After Lifetime of Sobriety'
Despite a lifetime of sobriety, Dolly Parton has plans to expand her wine brand with a red blend, as the reason for her decades of teetotaling is exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Parton, 79, announced a Pinot Noir will be added to Dolly Wines, even though she confessed she has disliked the color for years because of one particular reason.
In a video posted to Facebook, the 9 to 5 singer admitted: "For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband.
"Remember, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene?' But my new Pinot noir has changed all that! I love red now. You should try it!"
In another nod to her infamous song, the Pinot Noir is set to be released the same month her Jolene album made its debut in 1974. The bottle features a blue cut-out label in the shape of a butterfly with butterfly accents.
Ming Alterman – the marketing director of Accolade Wines, Americas – applauded Parton's latest blend in a statement.
Alterman said: "We are incredibly proud to bring Dolly Wines' Pinot Noir to the market. This release is a true testament to the exceptional quality and passion of our winemaking team, working in close partnership with Parton Family Cellars.
"With its vibrant character and exceptional craftsmanship, this Pinot Noir perfectly embodies the spirit of Dolly's vision – a wine meant to be shared with those you love, celebrating life's moments, both large and small."
As RadarOnline.com reported, news of Parton joining the growing number of celebrities launching their own alcohol brands was a shock to many fans as she has famously been sober for decades.
But the country music legend set the record straight on her alcoholic abstinence, confessing now, at 78, she finds a glass or two of wine to be therapeutic.
Parton was said to start indulging in drink when she began pursuing the idea of releasing her own wine collection, which now includes the new Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé, and Prosecco.
Julia Fox Mocks Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt By Flaunting 'Topless' Look at New York Fashion Week — After Making Shock Confessions About Her Relationship With Rapper
An insider shared: "She rarely touched a drop before, but now that she's released her Dolly Wines, she's going with the flow — literally!"
"For instance, the Prosecco makes her feel all sparkly and happy. It really keeps the blues away. She doesn't need a therapist — she has her wine."
On fans – and Parton's inner circle – being taken back by her latest business venture, the source revealed: "Some of her pals are shocked and worry she may be taking a tipple too much.
"It seems so out of character, but Dolly figures at this stage in her life why not indulge in the simple pleasures.
"A nice bourbon and glass of bubbly helps Dolly unwind. She's having a marvelous time. Now, she knows what she's been missing all these years — and she's certainly making up for it!"