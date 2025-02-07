Heartbreaking Reason Dolly Parton Didn't Drink Red Wine For Years Revealed — As She Launches Her Own Line of the Plonk And 'Falls off Wagon After Lifetime of Sobriety'

In a video posted to Facebook, the 9 to 5 singer admitted: "For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband.

"Remember, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene?' But my new Pinot noir has changed all that! I love red now. You should try it!"

In another nod to her infamous song, the Pinot Noir is set to be released the same month her Jolene album made its debut in 1974. The bottle features a blue cut-out label in the shape of a butterfly with butterfly accents.