Julia Fox Mocks Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt By Flaunting 'Topless' Look at New York Fashion Week — After Making Shock Confessions About Her Relationship With Rapper
Julia Fox has mocked Bianca Censori's now-infamous – and controversial – Grammy's look by also going "naked" at New York Fashion Week.
The Uncut Gems actress appeared to go topless at her own NYFW's I Only Wear MAC show, just days after Kanye West's wife's shocking appearance at the music event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, the 35-year-old wore a beige trench coat over a faux-topless look as she rocked a brown top made to resemble her nude breasts.
Fox topped off her look with a set of orange-tinted stockings as well as a pair of beige Jimmy Choo heels. The Hollywood star's hair was slicked back in a bleached-blond pixie-cut, as she smiled for the cameras.
Fox's trench coat and head-turning outfit appeared to look very similar to Censori – the Australian model wore a fur coat over a nude sheer dress while on the red carpet alongside her husband, West, on Sunday.
The couple's appearance led to plenty of backlash, as one source told RadarOnline.com the Heartless hitmaker had "forced" Censori to go naked at the music bash.
They claimed at the time: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.
"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"
However, friends of Censori defended the 30-year-old, and said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.
"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false."
Fox apparently knows all about West's obsession with dressing his partner, as she dated the music producer for a few weeks in early 2022.
In her memoir, Down the Drain, Fox speaks candidly about her relationship with West in the aftermath of the breakdown of his marriage with Kim Kardashian.
On what she wore while dating West, Fox claimed her wardrobe was controlled by him.
"He appoints a team to work on my wardrobe," she wrote in the book.
She added: "I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal."
Fox also claimed West offered her a boob job because one of her outfits didn't fit quite right.
However, Fox declined the offer, writing in her memoir: "I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself."
She added: "I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."