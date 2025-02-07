Inside Billy Ray Cyrus' Fractured Family As We Reveal Shock Twist in Feud After Loved Ones Shared 'Worries' For Country Star in Wake of Catastrophic Trump Inauguration Show Performance

Billy Ray Cyrus' fractured relationship with his children has taken a dramatic turn, as his loved ones shared concerns for his wellbeing following his disastrous performance at Donald Trump's inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since Billy Ray, 63, and ex-wife Tish, 57, divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple's children have been divided in their support of their parents.

Together, Billy Ray and Tish share three children – Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 30. The country singer adopted Tish's two kids from a previous relationship – Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35 – while he shares son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristen Luckey.