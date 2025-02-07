Inside Billy Ray Cyrus' Fractured Family As We Reveal Shock Twist in Feud After Loved Ones Shared 'Worries' For Country Star in Wake of Catastrophic Trump Inauguration Show Performance
Billy Ray Cyrus' fractured relationship with his children has taken a dramatic turn, as his loved ones shared concerns for his wellbeing following his disastrous performance at Donald Trump's inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since Billy Ray, 63, and ex-wife Tish, 57, divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple's children have been divided in their support of their parents.
Together, Billy Ray and Tish share three children – Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 30. The country singer adopted Tish's two kids from a previous relationship – Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35 – while he shares son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristen Luckey.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer's decision to quickly move on and marry Australian singer Firerose in October 2023 added to the growing turmoil between the once-tight knit family unit – and none of his children attending his marriage was said to be speak volumes on the state of his relationship with his kids.
Daughter Miley didn't shy from sharing her feelings on her father's new relationship with Instagram followers.
But her younger sister, Noah, and half-brother Braison remained loyal to their dad – and chose to skip their mother's Malibu wedding to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while the Flowers singer served as Tish's maid-of-honor.
Rumors soon spread romantically linking Noah to Purcell around the same time Tish began to pursue a relationship with him, suggesting turmoil over the marriage as a reason she declined to attend the event.
Now, more family drama has emerged following Billy Ray's decision to perform at the Liberty Ball for Trump's inauguration.
Concerns for Billy Ray were sparked as he struggled to work through audio issues and fans branded his performance an "epic disaster" on social media.
Trace soon took to Instagram and addressed his adoptive father's apparent health decline.
He wrote: "I wanted to be just like you. Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like, I barely recognize now. It seems the world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you."
Billy Ray's adopted son went on to reveal that while his siblings are "genuinely worried" for his wellbeing, they have been pushed away for years now.
He added: "You're not healthy, Dad, and everyone is noticing it. I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help."
Shortly after Trace's social media plea, he revealed Billy Ray threatened him with legal action.
He branded the threat a "disgrace" and said his father "should be ashamed" of the move.
Trace added: "I will always love you, but I no longer respect you as a man."
Billy Ray then responded with his own message to his children in a YouTube video on January 26.
He said: "Praying for my family. For my children... sons and daughters... and their mother.
"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all."
While Trace and Billy Ray went back and forth, sources claimed Miley was doing her best to stay out of the fresh family feud.
An insider revealed: "Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again."
Another source noted: "It's a new year. Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be in this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them."