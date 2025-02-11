Dolly Parton Musical SUSPENDED Over Homophobic Abuse — With Full Cast Quitting Stage Mid-Show After Woman was 'Disgusted by Gay Character' and Heckles

He continued: "She was shouting out and then all the audience started shouting at her and there was a massive ruckus. She was eventually ejected and we could start again but we were stopped for 15 or 20 minutes.

"It is crazy it is happening nearly every single week and it just blows my mind.

"This is a Dolly Parton musical, first of all. It is just me and Dolly Parton on stage, my character and Dolly Parton.

"London was the worst, which is crazy to me. I remember one guy who was shouting the f-slur he was like 'I'm not here to watch some f---ing f------ talk about his boyfriend, I'm just here to see Dolly Parton.'

"It's just like listen to what you just said, you're gay. It's a Dolly Parton musical mate, you're gay, it's going to be a little bit gay obviously."