Dolly Parton Musical SUSPENDED Over Homophobic Abuse — With Full Cast Quitting Stage Mid-Show After Woman was 'Disgusted by Gay Character' and Heckles
The entire cast of a Dolly Parton-themed musical walked off stage in protest at homophobic remarks from an audience member — causing the show to be suspended.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the theatregoer was "disgusted by a gay character" in the production.
And lead star Stevie Webb has taken to TikTok to reveal the cast are regularly subjected to homophobic taunts nearly every week as the show tours around the U.K.
Webb fumed: "The amount of audience members that we have had to eject from our show due to homophobia is insane.
"Just this week, in Manchester alone, last night we had to eject someone who was shouting out slurs.
"On Wednesday we had to stop the whole show, because a woman was so disgusted there was a gay character on the stage."
He continued: "She was shouting out and then all the audience started shouting at her and there was a massive ruckus. She was eventually ejected and we could start again but we were stopped for 15 or 20 minutes.
"It is crazy it is happening nearly every single week and it just blows my mind.
"This is a Dolly Parton musical, first of all. It is just me and Dolly Parton on stage, my character and Dolly Parton.
"London was the worst, which is crazy to me. I remember one guy who was shouting the f-slur he was like 'I'm not here to watch some f---ing f------ talk about his boyfriend, I'm just here to see Dolly Parton.'
"It's just like listen to what you just said, you're gay. It's a Dolly Parton musical mate, you're gay, it's going to be a little bit gay obviously."
He continued: "But the amount of people, it has really opened my eyes because we are in such a bubble in this industry, but travelling the country and seeing how many people literally cannot bare to see a gay person depicted on stage, it is wild.
"I feel very sorry for them, it would be like if I had that reaction to the color blue because it exists, it's not going anywhere, but I could not escape it.
"So I feel really bad for them because I would be like 'Oh f--- the sky' but eventually I'd probably just realize oh it's not actually hurting me and it is not affecting my life, it is just blue and it's just not my favorite color.
"But no, they don't come to that realization. It is amazing.
"But also, read the synopsis. It is a musical and it is a Dolly Parton musical. You're gay."
Directed by Gabriel Barre, the musical comedy – called Here You Come Again – tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of the 9 to 5 star gets him through trying times.
The country music legend, 79, has long been a supporter of LGBT rights and in 2014 spoke out in favor of gay marriage.
She said: "Everyone should be with who they love.
"I don't want to be controversial or stir up a bunch of trouble but people are going to love who they are going to love."