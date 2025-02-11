Hammer Horror: Hollywood Outcast Armie DENIES Career-Killing Cannibalism Claims — But Admits to Eating Heart of Animal he Killed… and Being an 'A--hole' and 'D---' to Women
Hollywood outcast Armie Hammer has denied the career-killing cannibalism claims that left Hollywood in total shock.
RadarOnline.com can report the actor didn't hold back in a new interview about the disturbing claims that completely derailed his life, which led him to losing work and his professional representation – as well as access to his two children.
Hammer, 38, opened up about the rape claims made by a woman in Los Angeles back in 2021 while appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast.
Back in 2023, the actor was not charged over the sexual assault allegations due to "insufficient evidence.".
While Hammer admits his behavior towards women was wrong and he was guilty of "love bombing" women.
Hammer said: "I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I'm not angry.
"A------ behavior, there's no way around that... Does it make me a d---? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d---. That's not illegal."
The actor also discussed the leaked messages that allegedly hinted towards sexual fantasies, including cannibalism and rape.
Theroux asked the actor directly: "Are you a cannibal?"
Hammer replied: "You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no."
The actor continued: "Sometimes when you're involved with a person, and you're dating, and you guys are having sex, and you are a bit of a provocateur, and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it's fun to ruffle feathers, and it's fun to push the envelope little by little."
Revealed: Shocking Real Reason Brittany Mahomes was Ordered to Keep Her Distance From Booed Taylor Swift at Now-Infamous Super Bowl 2025
One of the bombshell accusations that left Hollywood in complete shock was the actor had eaten the organ of a living animal – which was reportedly included in one of the leaked text messages.
Hammer explained that during a hunting trip, he had taken a singular bite out of an animal's heart.
The actor added: "One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you. They're goading you on.
"It's sort of like almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.
"Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."
Following the allegations, Hammer admitted he has "moved through" the bombshell scandal that dramatically shifted his life and career.
The actor admitted working on himself is still a "daily process," before he added: "I get that on things like this [the podcast], that stuff needs to come up, but I'm just very happy to report that that's not a part of my life anymore."