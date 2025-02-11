Hammer Horror: Hollywood Outcast Armie DENIES Career-Killing Cannibalism Claims — But Admits to Eating Heart of Animal he Killed… and Being an 'A--hole' and 'D---' to Women

RadarOnline.com can report the actor didn't hold back in a new interview about the disturbing claims that completely derailed his life, which led him to losing work and his professional representation – as well as access to his two children.

Hollywood outcast Armie Hammer has denied the career-killing cannibalism claims that left Hollywood in total shock.

Hammer was accused of sexual assault in 2021.

Hammer, 38, opened up about the rape claims made by a woman in Los Angeles back in 2021 while appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Back in 2023, the actor was not charged over the sexual assault allegations due to "insufficient evidence.".

While Hammer admits his behavior towards women was wrong and he was guilty of "love bombing" women.