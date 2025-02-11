Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Armie Hammer

Hammer Horror: Hollywood Outcast Armie DENIES Career-Killing Cannibalism Claims — But Admits to Eating Heart of Animal he Killed… and Being an 'A--hole' and 'D---' to Women

Photo of Armie Hammer
Source: Mega

Armie Hammer denied the allegations made by the woman in 2021.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood outcast Armie Hammer has denied the career-killing cannibalism claims that left Hollywood in total shock.

RadarOnline.com can report the actor didn't hold back in a new interview about the disturbing claims that completely derailed his life, which led him to losing work and his professional representation – as well as access to his two children.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates
Source: MEGA

Hammer was accused of sexual assault in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Hammer, 38, opened up about the rape claims made by a woman in Los Angeles back in 2021 while appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Back in 2023, the actor was not charged over the sexual assault allegations due to "insufficient evidence.".

While Hammer admits his behavior towards women was wrong and he was guilty of "love bombing" women.

Article continues below advertisement

Hammer said: "I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else. And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I'm not angry.

"A------ behavior, there's no way around that... Does it make me a d---? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d---. That's not illegal."

Article continues below advertisement
los angeles district attorney reviewing case prosecute armie hammer sexual assault jpg
Source: MEGA

Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge Hammer with any crime in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also discussed the leaked messages that allegedly hinted towards sexual fantasies, including cannibalism and rape.

Theroux asked the actor directly: "Are you a cannibal?"

Hammer replied: "You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no."

Article continues below advertisement

The actor continued: "Sometimes when you're involved with a person, and you're dating, and you guys are having sex, and you are a bit of a provocateur, and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it's fun to ruffle feathers, and it's fun to push the envelope little by little."

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer
Source: MEGA

The star was accused of sexual assault and cannibalism.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Revealed: Shocking Real Reason Brittany Mahomes was Ordered to Keep Her Distance From Booed Taylor Swift at Now-Infamous Super Bowl 2025

Photo of David Johansen

Legendary 1970s Punk Hero Who Starred With Bill Murray in 'Scrooged' Reveals He's Stricken With Stage Four Cancer and Brain Tumor — With Family Issuing Desperate Plea For Financial Help

Article continues below advertisement

One of the bombshell accusations that left Hollywood in complete shock was the actor had eaten the organ of a living animal – which was reportedly included in one of the leaked text messages.

Hammer explained that during a hunting trip, he had taken a singular bite out of an animal's heart.

The actor added: "One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you. They're goading you on.

"It's sort of like almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.

"Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."

Following the allegations, Hammer admitted he has "moved through" the bombshell scandal that dramatically shifted his life and career.

The actor admitted working on himself is still a "daily process," before he added: "I get that on things like this [the podcast], that stuff needs to come up, but I'm just very happy to report that that's not a part of my life anymore."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.