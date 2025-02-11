WATCH: Kid Rock Flies Into Furious Rant at Crowd for Refusing to Clap For Him at Jon Bon Jovi Nashville Birthday Bar Gig — 'F--- y’all!
Kid Rock flipped out and stormed off stage following a profanity-laced rant at a Nashville bar because the crowd wasn't clapping along to his performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shocking video of the conservative star's temper-tantrum has gone viral, capturing him screaming "f--- y'all" to the group of patrons.
The incident went down when Rock, 54, made a surprise appearance at Jon Bon Jovi's bar and music venue, JBJ’s Nashville, on Saturday, February 8.
A birthday celebration was being held for Jovi's former keyboardist, David Bryan.
Despite Rock being greeted with applause from the crowd when he joined Bryan, 63, on stage, he wasn't pleased with the audience's energy by the end of the performance.
As Bryan and Rock sang Creedence Clearwater Revival's Proud Mary, a female singer joined the men on stage.
The 54-year-old began clapping and encouraged the audience to join along, but only a few members of the crowd obliged.
This apparently set the All Summer Long singer off – and he yelled into the mic: "No, f--- them! F--- them!"
He then hijacked the performance and demanded the musicians to stop playing, shouting at everyone on stage: "Hey, hey, stop, stop!"
Rock then scolded the crowd for not being more enthusiastic and clapping along with him, telling the audience: "If you ain't gonna clap, we ain't gonna sing!
"That’s how it's gonna work!"
Before the performance resumed, Rock once again began clapping and instructed the audience to do the same – but not without correcting their beat.
He yelled again: "Don't get too fast!"
After the awkward pause, the music resumed and the crowd briefly continued to clap along before slowing down once again.
Rock took notice and flew off the handle again, stopping the show so he could launch into another rant.
Before he stormed off stage, Rock admonished the crowd for a second time, saying: "You know what? F---k y’all. You ain't gonna clap? I'm gone!"
Ironically, the crowd cheered loudly and began clapping when Rock exited the stage.
In a TikTok video of the incident, users reacted to Rock's meltdown – and applauded the other musicians on stage.
One user joked: "Ok bye, now we can hear the real talent…. Her!!!"
Another said: "He finally gave them a good reason to clap. He left. If they weren't already standing they'd have gave him a standing O."
Others pointed out that Rock himself couldn't clap correctly and he was offbeat shortly before his tirade.
A user wrote, "Bruh, Kid Rock himself couldn't even clap on beat and he was by far the worst sounding person on that stage," and another laughed, "I love how he totally missed his hands on the first clap."