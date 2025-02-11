Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Videos > Kid Rock

WATCH: Kid Rock Flies Into Furious Rant at Crowd for Refusing to Clap For Him at Jon Bon Jovi Nashville Birthday Bar Gig — 'F--- y’all!

Composite photo of Kid Rock
Source: MEGA

Kid Rock stormed off stage after the crowd didn't clap loudly enough for him at a Nashville bar.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kid Rock flipped out and stormed off stage following a profanity-laced rant at a Nashville bar because the crowd wasn't clapping along to his performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shocking video of the conservative star's temper-tantrum has gone viral, capturing him screaming "f--- y'all" to the group of patrons.

Article continues below advertisement
kid rock storms off stage at jon bon jovis bar after cursing at crowd
Source: @ZPIERRE509/TIKTOK

Rock made a surprise appearance for a birthday celebration for Jovi's former keyboardist on Saturday, February 8.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident went down when Rock, 54, made a surprise appearance at Jon Bon Jovi's bar and music venue, JBJ’s Nashville, on Saturday, February 8.

A birthday celebration was being held for Jovi's former keyboardist, David Bryan.

Despite Rock being greeted with applause from the crowd when he joined Bryan, 63, on stage, he wasn't pleased with the audience's energy by the end of the performance.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ZPIERRE509/TIKTOK

An audience membered captured Kid Rock's outburst at JBN's Nashville over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

As Bryan and Rock sang Creedence Clearwater Revival's Proud Mary, a female singer joined the men on stage.

The 54-year-old began clapping and encouraged the audience to join along, but only a few members of the crowd obliged.

This apparently set the All Summer Long singer off – and he yelled into the mic: "No, f--- them! F--- them!"

He then hijacked the performance and demanded the musicians to stop playing, shouting at everyone on stage: "Hey, hey, stop, stop!"

Article continues below advertisement
kid rock storms off stage at jon bon jovis bar after cursing at crowd
Source: @ZPIERRE509/TIKTOK

Rock yelled at the other musicians to stop playing so he could address the crowd over their lack of clapping.

Article continues below advertisement

Rock then scolded the crowd for not being more enthusiastic and clapping along with him, telling the audience: "If you ain't gonna clap, we ain't gonna sing!

"That’s how it's gonna work!"

Before the performance resumed, Rock once again began clapping and instructed the audience to do the same – but not without correcting their beat.

He yelled again: "Don't get too fast!"

Article continues below advertisement
kid rock storms off stage at jon bon jovis bar after cursing at crowd
Source: @ZPIERRE509/TIKTOK

Rock said they weren't 'gonna sing' if the crowd didn't clap along.

Article continues below advertisement

After the awkward pause, the music resumed and the crowd briefly continued to clap along before slowing down once again.

Rock took notice and flew off the handle again, stopping the show so he could launch into another rant.

Before he stormed off stage, Rock admonished the crowd for a second time, saying: "You know what? F---k y’all. You ain't gonna clap? I'm gone!"

Ironically, the crowd cheered loudly and began clapping when Rock exited the stage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON VIDEOS
Split photo of Vince Neil, Plane crash

WATCH: Horrifying Moment Mötley Crüe Star's Plane Smashes into Jet on Runway — With Band Vowing to Support Loved Ones of Pilot Killed In Collision

Split photo of Elton John

Elton John Rages and Slams Headphones During 'Nightmare' 20-Day Recording Session as Producer Yells 'You're So Impatient!' at Iconic Singer

Article continues below advertisement
kid rock storms off stage at jon bon jovis bar after cursing at crowd
Source: @ZPIERRE509/TIKTOK

Rock stopped the music once again after the clapping died down for a second time.

In a TikTok video of the incident, users reacted to Rock's meltdown – and applauded the other musicians on stage.

One user joked: "Ok bye, now we can hear the real talent…. Her!!!"

Another said: "He finally gave them a good reason to clap. He left. If they weren't already standing they'd have gave him a standing O."

Others pointed out that Rock himself couldn't clap correctly and he was offbeat shortly before his tirade.

A user wrote, "Bruh, Kid Rock himself couldn't even clap on beat and he was by far the worst sounding person on that stage," and another laughed, "I love how he totally missed his hands on the first clap."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.