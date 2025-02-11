Sean 'Diddy' Combs Latest: Jailed Rapper Hit With Yet Another Horrific Abuse Allegation — From Street Performer Man Who Says 'Sex Beast' Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Him at L.A. Nightclub

The incident allegedly took place at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2022 where Doe claims Diddy "drugged and forcefully raped" him.

A lawyer for the rapper – who denied all the charges against him – said in a statement: "As we've said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor."