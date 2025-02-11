Sean 'Diddy' Combs Latest: Jailed Rapper Hit With Yet Another Horrific Abuse Allegation — From Street Performer Man Who Says 'Sex Beast' Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Him at L.A. Nightclub
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a man in a fresh abuse allegation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged victim filed the new lawsuit against the disgraced rapper, 55, in New York County Supreme Court under the pseudonym John Doe.
The incident allegedly took place at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2022 where Doe claims Diddy "drugged and forcefully raped" him.
A lawyer for the rapper – who denied all the charges against him – said in a statement: "As we've said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.
"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor."
Doe is seeking damages in the case, in which he's represented by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is also looking after more than 100 people accusing Diddy of different violations.
He said in legal documents he was "a young musician" busking on a street near a "popular nightclub" in Los Angeles in November of 2022.
A person identifying themselves as a scout for the Missing You rapper extended an invitation to an "exclusive A-list birthday party" Combs was hosting, Doe told the court.
He also recalled how rap mogul Combs "made numerous promises about helping Doe secure a major recording contract."
Doe said in court filings that the Bad Boy Records owner gave him a drugged drink which left him "incapacitated," then "forcefully" sexually assaulted him.
He claimed Diddy "orally raped him and sexually assaulted him anally."
Doe said Diddy asked him if he "ever sucked a d--- before?" which he said he had not, to which the rapper allegedly suggested: "You should try it" – before apparently exposing himself and commencing with the assault, according to the legal documents.
Beloved 'NCIS', 'Fast and Furious' and 'Street Fighter' Actor Dead Aged 61 After Major Health Struggle — With Devastated Son Vowing to Keep Living With Star 'In Spirit'
Doe claimed in the court filing "because of Combs" power and notoriety, and because he was shocked and embarrassed, Doe did not report what had happened.
He said in court filings he wants a trial by jury and is seeking "compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm, in an amount to be determined at trial."
Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges after his September arrest.
He has remained incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting a May 5 trial, after he was refused bail on multiple occasions.
The music mogul recently left the prison to have an MRI scan on his knee, which had been causing him pain.
His brief transfer was kept secret to avoid further scrutiny surrounding his well-being.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "There is so much attention on Diddy's health right now. Speculation is rife he's in a bad way and struggling big time behind bars.
"Making the hospital visit common notice at the time would only have intensified those rumors."