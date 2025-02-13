Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bad Boy Records Company Sensationally DROPPED From Case Accusing Him of 'Joint Teen Girl Rape' With Jay-Z — As Rapper Launches Furious Fightback From Jail Cell
Bad Boy Records has been dropped from a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z.
Recent court filings show the plaintiff's legal team voluntarily removed the company as a defendant after it was initially named in an October lawsuit accusing the rappers of a 2001 rape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Judge Analisa Torres wrote: "Pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(A)(i) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the plaintiff(s) and or their counsel(s), hereby give notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice against Defendant(s) Bad Boy Records LLC ('BBRLLC').
"The same is acknowledged and agreed by BBRLLC, by and through its undersigned counsel."
Other companies owned by Combs, such as CE OPCO LLC (also known as Combs Global) and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc, remain involved in the case.
The removal of Bad Boy Records LLC was simply an administrative step, as it was considered a redundant defendant due to its corporate structure.
However, the company is still listed in other lawsuits against the jailed music mogul.
In October, an unnamed woman accused Combs of raping her on September 7, 2001, after the MTV Video Music Awards.
She claimed to have been only 13 years old at the time.
Jay-Z's name was later added in a December refiling after attorney Tony Buzbee identified him – which the Run This Town rapper sharply denied.
Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, criticized Buzbee for filing an unvetted complaint and spreading false claims in the media.
He stated: "It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press."
The rappers sought to have the case dismissed, citing inconsistencies in the woman's story, such as the venue and presence of other celebrities.
Both Jay-Z and Combs denied the allegations, including those in other lawsuits against Combs.
While the judge could have dismissed the entire case, they chose to drop the business entity instead, allowing the proceedings to continue.
Combs remains behind bars on sex trafficking charges, facing multiple civil lawsuits for rape, sexual assault, and drugging claims.
Despite still being hit with accusations left and right, Combs recently took a stand from jail against NBCUniversal and Ample.
RadarOnline.com revealed Wednesday Combs is suing the entertainment conglomerate and production company for $100million, claiming defamation over falsehoods in their new Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.
In the complaint, Combs' lawyers argued the documentary falsely suggested their client had committed serious crimes such as serial murder, the rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors – while also attempting to sensationalize his psychological state.
The lawsuit alleged: "It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer’ with 'a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.'"
The complaint detailed the false claims broadcasted by NBC and Peacock in January, including the suggestion Combs played a role in the 2018 death of his ex Kim Porter.
It also rejected the "unhinged conspiracy theory" suggesting the music star was involved in the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Dwight 'Heavy D' Myers.