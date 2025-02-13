Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bad Boy Records Company Sensationally DROPPED From Case Accusing Him of 'Joint Teen Girl Rape' With Jay-Z — As Rapper Launches Furious Fightback From Jail Cell

Recent court filings show the plaintiff's legal team voluntarily removed the company as a defendant after it was initially named in an October lawsuit accusing the rappers of a 2001 rape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bad Boy Records has been dropped from a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z .

Recent court documents revealed the plaintiff's legal team voluntarily dismissed the company after it was named in the October lawsuit.

Judge Analisa Torres wrote: "Pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(A)(i) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the plaintiff(s) and or their counsel(s), hereby give notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice against Defendant(s) Bad Boy Records LLC ('BBRLLC').

"The same is acknowledged and agreed by BBRLLC, by and through its undersigned counsel."