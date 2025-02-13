Blake Lively Admitted She 'Poisoned' Entire Cast Against Male Co-Star Because She Was 'Upset' He Was Hired — As Actress' Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Explodes

RadarOnline.com can report the actress' bombshell resurfaced statements come as she's in the midst of a very nasty legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively has admitted she "poisoned" an entire cast against a male co-star because she was left furious he was hired for the role.

Lively admitted she was livid after Penn Badgley was casted for the show.

In a resurfaced interview with 2009, Lively admitted she was livid after Penn Badgley was casted for the show.

She said: "At first I was so upset that they hired him. I actually poisoned the whole cast against him.

"But then they noticed that he wasn’t a jerk and was actually a really nice, charming person.

"Almost immediately I realized that too, but it took me about a week to admit it."

Lively even claimed at the time of the interview there was no drama between the cast and they spend time together "outside of work."