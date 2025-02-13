Massive Music Star Sensationally Sacks Manager After Singles Flop — Amid 'Huge Pressure' to Produce Hit Album And With Bosses 'Underwhelmed' By His Output

Lil Nas shot to superstardom quickly with his 2018 viral hit Old Town Road – it was also made into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. His debut album, Montero, also led him to more success, reeling in more fans and a Grammy nomination.

However, the buck has stopped there as his latest singles – including Need Dat Boy and Light Again – didn’t chart. All this comes as Lil Nas's upcoming second album has the singer feeling the pressure.

An insider told The Sun: "When you have such a stratospheric first album, the pressure to maintain that and produce hits is immense.

“Lil Nas has been constantly in the studio but Columbia Records, the label he is signed to, have been underwhelmed with some of the music and keep asking for more. For everyone, the second album must be a success, so no chances are being taken."