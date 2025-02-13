Massive Music Star Sensationally Sacks Manager After Singles Flop — Amid 'Huge Pressure' to Produce Hit Album And With Bosses 'Underwhelmed' By His Output
Lil Nas X isn't happy the way his latest singles faired with listening audiences – and he's made a big change.
The 25-year-old is said to have fired his manager, Adam Leber, and is now with the label Crush Music as the pressures of a hit sophomore album may be getting to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lil Nas shot to superstardom quickly with his 2018 viral hit Old Town Road – it was also made into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. His debut album, Montero, also led him to more success, reeling in more fans and a Grammy nomination.
However, the buck has stopped there as his latest singles – including Need Dat Boy and Light Again – didn’t chart. All this comes as Lil Nas's upcoming second album has the singer feeling the pressure.
An insider told The Sun: "When you have such a stratospheric first album, the pressure to maintain that and produce hits is immense.
“Lil Nas has been constantly in the studio but Columbia Records, the label he is signed to, have been underwhelmed with some of the music and keep asking for more. For everyone, the second album must be a success, so no chances are being taken."
"Lil Nas split with his old manager and brought a new team in to look after him" the source added.
Crush Music also work with other notable names including Green Day and Kesha.
Lil Nas has been involved in plenty of drama due to his recent singles as he was even called out by Fast X actor Tyrese Gibson.
In December, the singer teased his "Christian era" with a new song about his personal struggles.
He sang: "Free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don't want these feelings / I don't want these feelings / I call on angels / Im trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less."
The lyrics led his fans to note the stark transition from his devil visuals in the now infamous Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video – and led to Gibson to rage at Lil Nas for "playing" with God.
The movie star said on Instagram at the time: "Y'all gone learn to stop playing with God... God is not to be played with... From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole?
"We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you, life your life... Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here."
Lil Nas was quick to reply and said: "This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene."
The hitmaker also took to X and added: "... Y'all see everything I do as a gimmick, when in reality I'm just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether I'm a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y'all find a problem! Y'all don't police nobody else art like mine. Y'all hate me because I'm fun cute and petite."