Sean 'Diddy' Combs Launches Fightback: Jailed 'Sex Beast' is Suing NBC for $100MILLION Over 'Severe Reputational and Economic Harm' He Says Was Caused by 'Making of a Bad Boy' Documentary
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing yet another lawsuit – except this time, he's the one serving the papers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jailed rapper is suing NBCUniversal and production company Ample for $100million, claiming defamation over falsehoods in their new Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.
In the complaint, filed in New York on Wednesday, Combs' lawyers argued the documentary falsely suggested their client had committed serious crimes such as serial murder, the rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors – while also attempting to sensationalize his psychological state.
The lawsuit alleged: "It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer’ with 'a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.'"
The complaint detailed the false claims broadcasted by NBC and Peacock in January, including the suggestion Combs, 55, played a role in the 2018 death of his ex Kim Porter.
Combs and Porter, who were in an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007, shared three children together.
In the documentary, Al B. Sure! questioned the cause of Porter's death, suggesting she was "gone" because she was going to become the next Cassie Ventura.
Ventura, who was in a rocky relationship with Combs, sued him for rape in November 2023 – with the case settled within 24 hours.
Shocking hotel surveillance footage backed Ventura's domestic violence claims, prompting other alleged victims to come forward.
Combs' lawyers argued the documentary falsely accused him of murdering Porter, despite the Los Angeles County Coroner ruling her death as natural causes with no evidence of foul play.
They further criticized the entertainment conglomerate for using Al B. Sure! as a source, given his complicated history with Combs.
The complaint also refuted Sure's claims saying Combs was linked to his health issues and rejected the "unhinged conspiracy theory" suggesting the music star was involved in the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Dwight 'Heavy D' Myers.
The lawsuit stated: "By maliciously advancing the unhinged narrative that Mr. Combs is a serial killer — with absolutely no evidence or logic to stand on and in the face of clear evidence to the contrary – Defendants spread fake news of the most damaging kind."
Combs' lawyers disputed claims resurfaced in Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' lawsuit about him assaulting underage women, noting the women have denied the allegations.
Combs’ team claimed they warned NBC and Ample in December 2024, saying the allegations in the documentary were false – but the release proceeded anyway.
They alleged: "The defamatory statements published by Defendants about Plaintiff have directly and proximately caused Plaintiff substantial reputational and financial harm, and damaged his right to a fair trial on the government’s charges against him."
Combs' attorney Erica Wolff further provided a statement accusing NBCUniversal, Peacock TV, and Ample of prioritizing profit over truth and ethical journalism by airing false claims about him in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.
She said the documentary falsely accused Combs of serious crimes – including serial murder and sexual assault of minors – despite lacking evidence.
Wolff added: "In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial."
Combs is currently being detained at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he is awaiting his May 5 trial date.
Following a federal investigation, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution in September.
While he has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty, he could face a minimum sentence of 15 years – with the possibility of life in prison.